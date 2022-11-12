Most-capped Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge wants to finish on top of the world

Kendra Cocksedge of New Zealand makes a break during Rugby World Cup 2021 Semifinal match between New Zealand and France at Eden Park on November 05, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Black Ferns star Kendra Cocksedge​ – arguably one of the best rugby players New Zealand has produced – wants to finish her accomplished career with a World Cup treble.

The Taranaki-born halfback is retiring on a day that could not be more fitting – the World Cup final on home soil.

Cocksedge, 34, was a member of the 2010 and 2017 winning squads and Saturday is her 68th outing in the black jersey.

She is the most-capped Black Fern, holds the record for most points scored and in 2018 was the first female player to win the Kel Tremain Memorial Trophy for New Zealand Rugby Player of the Year. All that on top of winning World Rugby Women’s Player of the Year in 2015.

Cocksedge said this week she was excited about the opportunity to finish on the ultimate high and seeing the popularity of the women’s game explode.

It was “pretty awesome” people were “falling in love with women’s rugby and the Black Ferns”.

“To be honest, for me, I didn’t think we’d be able to do that.

“Then when the opening match [of this year’s tournament] came around, we had 34,000 attending. Now that’s up to 42,500 [for the final] and it’s going to be an incredible evening. We can’t wait for that whole crowd to get in behind us.”

Cocksedge has had an unmatched influence on the game since her international debut as teenager in 2007.

She grew up in New Plymouth, but has played most of her rugby for Canterbury, where she attended university.

She is eager to work for NZ Rugby after her retirement to help inspire more young rugby players to enjoy the game.

“It’s only going to grow and get better in terms of the product that we’re giving out at the moment.

“We’ve got to build on the momentum from this World Cup.”

Over the course of her Black Ferns career, Cocksedge has scored 19 tries. She has also proved handy with the boot, having notched up 97 conversions and 33 penalties for a total of 388 points.

Fellow halfback and 78-test All Black TJ Perenara​ said Cocksedge was “a legend of the game”.

“Not only here in New Zealand, but in world rugby,” he said.

“She can be really proud of the impact that she has had on women's rugby and rugby itself.”

Black Fern Renee Wickliffe is also retiring on Saturday after her fourth World Cup.

The final kicks off at 7.30pm at Eden Park in Auckland.