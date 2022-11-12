Black Ferns stun England to win Rugby World Cup for a sixth time in Eden Park thriller

At Eden Park, Auckland: Black Ferns 34 (Ayesha Leti-l'iga 2, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Stacey Fluhler, Krystal Murray tries; Renee Holmes 2 con) England 31 (Amy Cokayne 3, Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer tries; Emily Scarratt 3 con). HT: 19-26.

The Black Ferns have stunned England to win their sixth Rugby World Cup title on a wild but wonderful Saturday night at Eden Park.

England hooker Amy Cokayne’s hat-trick of tries from their formidable rolling maul was steering the world No 1 side to victory at Eden Park, with 42,579 in attendance for another record-breaking crowd.

But the reigning world champions struck with nine minutes to go when Stacey Fluhler’s wondrous offload was collected by Ayesha Leti-l'iga for the clinching try in their breathtaking 34-31 success in Auckland.

England, the tournament favourites, played 62 minutes with a player down after Lydia Thompson’s red card.

The Black Ferns also lost co-captain Kennedy Simon to a yellow card for a high shot in the final quarter to even things up at a crucial time, although she returned when England were pushing for the winning score in the dying minutes.

Incredibly, the hosts held England out for one last time after the hooter sounded, thanks to Joanah Ngan-Woo’s lineout steal, after defending the English maul to retain the trophy in the most dramatic fashion in their first World Cup on home soil.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruby Tui and her New Zealand team-mates celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup final.

England’s record winning streak since 2019 ended at 30 matches.

The first half, with six of its seven tries via rolling mauls, was full of incredible drama at a rocking, packed Eden Park.

It started with the red shown to Thompson in the 18th minute after a collision that knocked out Portia Woodman.

Woodman’s night was over after Thompson’s late tackle in which the opposing wingers clashed heads at high speed.

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson didn’t hesitate in flashing red after a quick TMO review.

She was the least popular figure in the stadium after sticking to a long advantage and ruling out fullback Renee Holmes’ thrilling 90-metre intercept try.

However, the animated crowd got its moment to celebrate a stunning Black Ferns try when Fluhler created and finished a wonderful move down the left flank to start the second half.

The Black Ferns took the lead for the first time minutes later with prop Krystal Murray’s try, but they lost it again with Cokayne’s third before Leti-l'iga’s late finish.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Black Ferns midfielder Stacey Fluhler scores at the start of the second half.

Earlier, England made an ominous start. New Zealand’s first carry in the opening minute was turned over in their own half.

The Black Ferns were immediately on the back foot and English fullback Ellie Kildunne had acres of space for the final’s first try in the third minute.

It was another demonstration that England can play, but their maul struck with its first chance in the 13th minute when Cokayne, a former Feilding High School student, crashed over.

However, the Black Ferns hit back with their own maul try after Thompson’s red card and didn’t they enjoy it.

England were stunned when Kiwi hooker Georgia Ponsonby, another former Feilding High School student, scored for the hosts.

The battle was on.

By half-time, Leti-l'iga and Amy Rule, via mauls, went over for the Black Ferns – either side of Marlie Packer and Cokayne’s second try.

The big moment

Thompson’s red card set the tone for a frantic night.

England were vulnerable out wide with a player disadvantage, but few would have tipped the Black Ferns to play and beat them at their own game.

MVP

Rule, the tighthead prop from Riverton, was outstanding for the Black Ferns. Cokayne, loose forward Alex Matthews and lock Abbie Ward were immense in England’s pack. Fluhler was the star of the final, though.

Match rating: 9/10

Chaotic, action-packed, absorbing. Finals can be dour, tense contests. This was the opposite. Exhilarating.

The big picture

England host the next World Cup in 2025 and will be devastated to lose to the Black Ferns in the final for a fifth time.

The Black Ferns remain world champions and become the first hosts to win the women’s World Cup. They have never lost in their six finals.