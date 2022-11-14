By the numbers: Record-breaking Rugby World Cup sets women's game alight

When New Zealand Rugby won the hosting rights for a historic World Cup on home soil, their bullish mission was to “supercharge” the women’s game.

Four years later, they have most certainly succeeded, after what was a record-breaking tournament and a watershed moment for the female version of the national sport.

The Black Ferns helped no end by putting the icing on the cake with their thrilling 34-31 victory over England at a sold-out Eden Park in Saturday night’s final.

Here is a breakdown of some key numbers to come out of the momentous tournament.

6

The Black Ferns’ triumph bagged them a sixth World Cup crown.

Not a bad strike rate from nine tournaments overall and with New Zealand having featured in eight of them. They have never lost a final.

For England, on the other hand, it was the sixth time they had finished as runners-up. They will now already be plotting their revenge in three years’ time when the tournament is staged in their backyard.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate with their trophy after their sixth World Cup triumph.

7

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman might not have dotted down in the semifinal or final (forced off early in the latter due to a concussion) but she still finished as the tournament’s top try-scorer, with seven.

After bagging a hat-trick in the opener against Australia, she scored doubles in her other outings – both against Wales – and finished one clear of Canada’s Emily Tuttosi and England duo Amy Cokayne and Marlie Packer.

It is the second tournament in a row Woodman has topped the charts and the fourth in succession where a Kiwi has been at least joint-top.

270

England’s 270 points scored were the most in the tournament, edging the Black Ferns by two.

But what the women in white would have given for three more.

As for tries, with their six-to-five effort in the decider, New Zealand edged the English by one on the overall count, with 44.

150,179

On the back of an incredible sold-out crowd of 42,579 for the final, the total attendance for the tournament hit a lofty 150,179. Compare that with the last event, in 2017 in Ireland, which had a total figure of 45,412.

After 34,235 piled in for the opening day at Eden Park, the crowd at the decider rebroke that world record for a women’s rugby matchday and for a standalone women’s sporting event in New Zealand.

The previous Aotearoa record of 16,162 (the final of the 2008 Fifa Under-17 when North Korea played the United States in North Harbour) was beaten five times during the tournament.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The crowds flocked to the tournament, including a record 42,579 for the final.

1.3 million

The tournament final was watched by about 1.3 million Kiwis – breaking records for free-to-air broadcaster Three.

According to initial viewership figures, their coverage was watched by 1,206,300 people, while Spark Sport indicated that roughly 100,000 people took in the game on their platform.

That follows up the 1-million-plus viewers the Black Ferns had for their nailbiting semifinal win over France.

140

In the decider, England captain Sarah Hunter extended her world record for test caps to 140 (having broken it at 138 in the quarterfinals), and the 37-year-old No 8 is not done with yet.

To put that in perspective, that is 25 more tests than the Black Ferns have played in their history, with Kendra Cocksedge going into retirement a three-time World Cup winner and holding the New Zealand record, with 68.

Having surpassed George Gregan (139) in the final, Hunter now only has Brian O’Driscoll (141), Sam Whitelock (142), Sergio Parisse (142), Richie McCaw (148) and Alun Wyn Jones (166) ahead of her in the international game.