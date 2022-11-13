Black Ferns get ultimate reward for taking risks in Rugby World Cup final for the ages

ANALYSIS: Take a bow New Zealand, and take a bow England.

In a wild final in perfect conditions played in front of a full and frenzied Eden Park crowd, 65 points were scored, a red card was shown, an epic clash of styles unfolded and not one soul would have left the stadium anything but entertained, even if their hearts were breaking.

This was a magnificent final that rewrote the rules about what we should expect from the big occasion. It was brilliant and inspiring – and it found the right winner, as the Black Ferns triumphed 34-31 over the visitors.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ayesha Leti-l'iga of the Black Ferns dives over to score the winning try during the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park.

England played most of the game with 14 players: their game management was superb and Emily Scarratt was that bit more accurate off the kicking tee than Renee Holmes.

But how do you defend against Stacey Fluhler and Theresa Fitzpatrick for 80 minutes? Fluhler scored one of the great Rugby World Cup tries and then produced one of the great offloads from a Fitzpatrick grubber kick to set up Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s matchwinning try in the 71st minute. Fluhler, the smiling assassin, is an attacking genius.

England unapologetically used the rolling maul to try to crush the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup hopes. Four of their five tries came from the same weapon, although the Black Ferns scored twice from mauls of their own.

It is a part of the game that is ugly when inflicted on your own team, but beautiful when your side is dishing out the medicine.

But the Black Ferns were also guilty of making too many mistakes, particularly in areas where England could kick to touch and get their set-piece working.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate with trophy.

For example, when they finally got their noses in front for the first time in the second half, lock Chelsea Bremner knocked on deep inside New Zealand territory. An England scrum, penalty, maul and try followed.

It looked like it could cost them the game until the late heroics, exemplified by Joanah Ngan-Woo’s lineout steal in the final seconds just metres from the Black Ferns’ line.

The Black Ferns’ appetite for risk on attack also paid dividends.

At the start of the second half, Fluhler scorched the England defence and linked brilliantly with Holmes to bring Eden Park to its feet. She plays without a care in the world.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Black Ferns midfielder Stacey Fluhler scores at the start of the second half.

When Krystal Murray crashed over soon afterwards, it looked like the momentum was with them: but they still had to dig deep to escape England’s grip, even with the numerical advantage.

If the Black Ferns had been playing any other opponent, the game would have been over after the red card to England winger Lydia Thompson after 18 minutes.

As Portia Woodman – who was causing havoc in the opening stages – sped down the left Thompson came across and got her tackle technique all wrong.

Failing to lower her body before contact, she collected Woodman in a sickening head-on-head incident. Referee Hollie Davidson dealt with the incident calmly but a red card was her only option. Woodman did not return.

Yet, England’s response was a third try that summed up their toughness and technical excellence.

From fully 22m out, the England pack moved through the gears and destroyed the Black Ferns’ attempt to stop the maul. Fittingly, flanker Marlie Packer got the five-pointer.

The No 7 was outstanding. Packer and No 6 Alex Matthews are comfortably as good as Neil Back and Richard Hill from the famous England men’s team in 2003. They were outstanding at Eden Park.

But it wasn’t good enough. This was the Black Ferns’ night – and it was also a night for anyone who still dreams that attacking rugby can be winning rugby.