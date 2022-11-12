Ruahei Demant hopes Black Ferns made country proud after Rugby World Cup win

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant praised her team-mates and also the English players straight after the incredible 34-31 win for New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday night in the World Cup final.

The tournament finale lived up to anyone’s expectation as a spectacle with it all coming down to the Black Ferns stealing the ball from an England lineout 5m from the try line after the final hooter had sounded.

There were scenes of ecstasy from the New Zealand players once the ball was kicked into touch and speaking on Spark Sport moments afterwards, Demant was overwhelmed by this World Cup victory.

“I can’t even put it into words, all I can say is thank you and I’m so proud of our team,” Demant said.

“It’s been really challenging,” she added.

“Probably most people here don’t even know that last year we went on the Northern tour and we got pumped and the way that the players have turned themselves around, there’s a lot that’s unseen and there are a lot of players who’ve been a massive part of this team that aren’t here, who have got us to this stage.

“We’ve sacrificed so much to get one chance in a lifetime, to win a World Cup at home and we did it.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Theresa Fitzpatrick celebrates with Ruahei Demant after winning the World Cup final.

“We’re not used to so many fans but we hope we’ve made our country proud and we hope that we’ve inspired the next generation of Black Ferns and All Blacks stars here in Aotearoa.”

But as well as praising her players for what they achieved, Demant also took time to congratulate England, who were on a 30-test winning streak before this final.

“I also wanted to say a massive mihi to Sarah (Hunter, England captain) and her team,” she said.

“That was an 80-minute slog right to the death and we expected nothing less.

“They came into this tournament as the tournament favourites and they hadn’t lost a game since 2019.

“So while this wasn’t the one to lose, massive congratulations to them.

“They were an awesome team to play against and I hope they celebrate as well.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ruahei Demant and the Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, unable to attend the World Cup final as she was travelling to the East Asia Summit, has been following the game while in the air between Darwin and Phnom Penh.

Three times, she took to the intercom in the Air Force plane to announce the results as the game – relaying Lydia Thompson’s red card for the head clash on Portia Woodman and, immediately after the plane touched down, that the team was three points behind.

As the final moments of the game played out, she was in a motorcade travelling through emptied streets.