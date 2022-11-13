'I don’t know if she’ll remember much': Black Ferns coach on Portia Woodman's condition after head knock

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith doesn’t think Portia Woodman would remember much of the World Cup final, which New Zealand won 34-31 at Eden Park on Saturday night.

“She wasn’t great,” Smith said in his post match press conference.

“She didn’t pass the HIA. I don’t know if she’ll remember much of the game.

“She was playing really well too, so it was disappointing. She’ll recover, but she’s not 100% at the moment.”

There were two nasty head clashes in what was a thrilling final, but how they were ruled on was controversial.

England coach Simon Middleton was cautious with his words on his thoughts about the red card shown to his winger Lydia Thompson and the yellow dished out to Black Fern Kennedy Simon.

It will never be known how much the two cards shown by referee Hollie Davidson impacted the 34-31 win by New Zealand, but for England it was always going to be tough to play for 62 minutes after Thompson was shown red for her head clash with Portia Woodman, which also took the New Zealand winger out of the rest of the game.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Portia Woodman was taken off the field in a medicab after appearing to be knocked out from a head clash.

In the post match press conference Middleton was asked about whether he agreed with the decision to red card Thompson.

“There have been a few incidents like that, that haven’t been red carded. It is what it is isn’t it?” he said.

In the 65th minute there was another head clash, by Kennedy Simon on England winger Abby Dow.

Although the incidents were similar, Simon was only showed a yellow card.

Middleton was asked what he thought of this decision and he replied: “No comment really on that.”

If ever there was a time when ‘no comment’ meant ‘I don’t agree’, this was it.

But it was a rough night for the England coach, who had to adapt his team’s game plan to being down a player for over an hour.

“It’s a tough one,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Medics were quick to rush to Portia Woodman as she lay on the ground.

“Do you look to have a full complement of backs on, or do you need to have a full complement of forwards on the field?

“We looked at how we could adapt in attack and defence and with some of the players we’ve got, there is a multiple of things we can do.

“We adapted as we went along. The game was challenging enough as it was against the Black Ferns, but there were a few more things thrown in there.

“But it’s a testament to the players with how adaptable they are, just how determined they are that it went down to the hooter going and the game still in the balance.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport England's Abby Dow is tackled by Kennedy Simon 65 minutes into the World Cup final.

Middleton added that Thompson was distraught at getting shown a red card in a World Cup final and he defended her character.

“She’s pretty upset, as you can imagine,” he said.

“Lydia is one of the best pros and one of the most beautiful people you’ll ever meet.

“So she’s devastated and she’s as devastated for what happened to Portia as what happened to her, because they’ve had some unbelievable clashes over the last five, six, 10 years.

“That was taken away from the game and neither of them would have wanted that.

“It’s just unfortunate, there was no malice in it.

“It’s a clash of heads and it took two of the best players in the world out of the game. But yes, she’s pretty devastated about it.

“But she’ll be alright, we’ll get round her tonight, like we’ll get round all the other players who are pointing the finger at themselves.”