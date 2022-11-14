Black Ferns finish rollercoaster ride on euphoric high in momentous Rugby World Cup

The Black Ferns have been on the rollercoaster of their lives in a historic Rugby World Cup and finished with the euphoria of a sixth title before a world record crowd for the women’s game at Eden Park.

An outcome where they would beat the northern powerhouses, France and England, to lift the trophy they call “Nancy” seemed improbable only five months ago.

However, they beat both in similarly dramatic conclusions and did so with heart, some good fortune, determination, attacking flair, oodles of joy and fun which captured the public’s imagination, and the clinical efficiency of world champions in big moments.

Their season began amid the turbulent fallout from last year’s troubled northern tour and the team’s damning culture review.

It ended with a magical night in Auckland on Saturday, completing a remarkable comeback in a dramatic final against world No 1 England.

England’s record winning streak ended at 30 after more than three years of dominance in which they have accelerated the game’s tentative steps into greater professionalism.

It wasn’t meant to be for England, despite a heroic effort with a player less after Lydia Thompson’s crucial red card in the 18th minute for rushing late into a tackle, clashing heads with Kiwi superstar Portia Woodman, who was knocked out.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fullback Renee Holmes, right, loving one of the Black Ferns’ tries against England.

This was New Zealand’s moment – it was written in the stars, said gracious England coach Simon Middleton – in iconic coaching mentor Wayne Smith’s last occasion on the game’s big stage and 42,579 filled Eden Park to create an incredible atmosphere.

Smith said the Black Ferns’ 34-31 victory against England was the most phenomenal moment of his career.

The 65-year-old reluctantly took the job in April after Glenn Moore’s resignation and joining the staff were some other familiar faces – fellow former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry and scrum guru Mike Cron – with assistants Wes Clarke and Whitney Hansen and sevens mastermind Allan Bunting.

That coaching team inspired the Black Ferns to glory in a tournament that should be a watershed moment for women’s rugby, although what’s next for their coaches isn’t yet clear – except for Smith and Henry, who have indicated they’re retiring. Potentially.

The first women’s World Cup held in New Zealand – 31 years after the first tournament in Wales in 1991 – will be remembered for the passionate, unprecedented support the Black Ferns have revelled in.

They smiled, laughed, danced and enjoyed the moment before record crowds in Auckland and Whangārei.

Five of their six matches were attended by the five largest crowds to attend women’s sports events in New Zealand, shattering the record books and outdated perceptions about a perceived lack of interest in women’s sport.

Eden Park was rocking on the opening night against Australia and for their semifinal with France, with a joyous, more diverse crowd that probably wouldn’t be seen in the typical audience for a live men’s rugby match.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Black Ferns, pictured walking out for the final, were all smiles before and after their matches.

Co-captain and first five-eighth Ruahei Demant, who was awarded player of the match in the final, said the support from the country had been overwhelming.

“As players, none of us really expected this. It’s still surreal to turn up at Eden Park and see it sold out,” she said.

“To walk out of the tunnel, and you can’t even think because it’s so loud.

“I never, ever thought, when they announced the World Cup was coming here to New Zealand, that we would get this level of fan engagement because we’re not really that type of country.

“When we’ve travelled abroad and played teams like England and France in their home countries, their fans are next level.

“I was quite worried, but the way the country has turned out... you couldn’t have scripted this. It’s been unreal.

“As a team, we talked about wanting to inspire the nation, and I think that’s what we’ve done.”

Demant, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, amongst others, have become household names alongside stars such as Woodman, Ruby Tui, Sarah Hirini and retiring halfback Kendra Cocksedge, whose stellar career finished with a third World Cup title.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Theresa Fitzpatrick, left, celebrates with Ruahei Demant after winning the World Cup final.

The exhilarating decider with England was, fittingly, the tournament’s greatest match with the best and biggest atmosphere to cheer the Black Ferns to victory to complete their turnaround from the lows of last November in Europe.

Whangārei, too, filled Okara Park’s grass banks for their wins over Scotland and Wales in a quarterfinal as the party went north.

There was criticism before the tournament about matches not being played south of Auckland.

New Zealand Rugby’s successful hosting bid was in 2018 when women’s rugby was still slowly edging towards more professionalism and a more cost-effective, two-city model was chosen.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Eden Park was packed for the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup final.

This World Cup has demonstrated what is possible when players are backed to play full-time.

The Black Ferns, England and France are miles ahead of the rest at this point and the tournament will almost certainly look different when England host the next edition in 2025.

What’s next? Much is still to be determined in the complicated beast that is the rugby calendar.

But the sky is the limit after a special, momentous tournament that will go down in history.