The try and the steal: How the Black Ferns beat England in the Rugby World Cup final

For the second Saturday in a row, the Black Ferns sealed a win at the Rugby World Cup in the most dramatic of circumstances at Eden Park.

Last week it was over France in the semifinals, thanks to a final-minute penalty miss that was out of New Zealand’s hands.

This week in the final, it was literally one of their hands that got them up over England 34-31 and secured them a sixth world title.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo (left) stole the ball at an England lineout to decide the Rugby World Cup final.

As told by lineout hero Joanah Ngan-Woo, double tryscorer Ayesha Leti-I’Iga, co-captain Ruahei Demant, retiring half back Kendra Cocksedge, Stacey Fluhler, coach Wayne Smith, England coach Simon Middleton and England captain Sarah Hunter, this is how the final was decided.

After hobbling off with a sprained ankle eight minutes earlier, Stacey Fluhler couldn’t bear to watch.

England were setting up for a five-metre lineout, the platform from which they had scored the vast majority of their tries at the Rugby World Cup.

They had already scored four tries from lineout drives in the first 80 minutes of the final and if they scored another now, with the hooter gone, they would win.

The Black Ferns would then become the first New Zealand rugby team to lose at Eden Park for 28 years and their World Cup dreams would be crushed in the most painful way possible.

England coach Simon Middleton was thinking “someone was going to have a really good 30 seconds”.

“I’d have backed us to have it.”

New Zealand coach Wayne Smith and his staff were urgently trying to get a message to their players: “Get someone up” to contest the line out.

Ngan-Woo, the reserve lock, was the player whose role that was.

The throw from England’s reserve hooker, Lark Davies, came in with 80 minutes and eight seconds on the clock.

The rest is history.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate after Ayesha Leti-I’iga’s go-ahead try inside the final 10 minutes of the Rugby World Cup final.

The try

Before the lineout steal, there was the try that got the Black Ferns in front for the second time on the night and gave them a three-point lead to hold on to.

But before the try, there was the yellow card to co-captain Kennedy Simon for a dangerous tackle.

It had been 15 on 14 in the Black Ferns’ favour since early in the first half, when England winger Lydia Thompson was shown a red card after a sickening head clash with Portia Woodman, who was ruled out of the game after failing a head injury assessment.

But as Simon departed, it was set to be 14 women against 14 women for 10 of the final 15 minutes, and England were the team in front, 31-29.

Those 60 points had been scored in the first 54 minutes of the match, making for a great spectacle.

As it turned out, there would only be five points added in the final 26 minutes, from a lone New Zealand try.

With just over 10 minutes to play, England were preparing to set up for a lineout just inside the Black Ferns’ half, after referee Hollie Davidson judged Demant to have got her fingers to Zoe Harrison’s kick from 15m inside her own half.

Demant was adamant she hadn’t, however, and once replays showed that to be the case, the decision was reversed.

Harrison’s kick had gone out on the full, so it was the Black Ferns who would have a lineout, in a position where they would be eyeing the line.

In the passage of play that followed, their attacking instincts were on full display, particularly when Demant flung an offload to prop Krystal Murray, who has to stretch to gather it, then made an offload of her own to Sarah Hirini.

Andrew Cornaga Ayesha Leti-I’iga crashes over to put the Black Ferns in front of England in the Rugby World Cup final.

After a couple of probes down the right, they worked the ball to the left, where Theresa Fitzpatrick put a kick through for Fluhler, who had already scored, just after halftime.

Here she was brought down just short of the line, suffering an ankle injury in the process, but she was alert to pop the ball up to Leti–I’iga, who crossed over for her second try of the night.

“[It] was definitely a team try,” Leti-I’iga said. “Everyone else did all the hard yards in the beginning and I got the easy stuff in the end.”

Little did she know the hardest yards were still to come.

The steal

Ngan-Woo went into the Rugby World Cup having made the most starts of any Black Fern in 2022, but ended up as the reserve lock for the knockout stages, with Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Chelsea Bremner preferred in the run-on 15.

In this particular moment, with a world title literally up for grabs, that might have been to her advantage.

“We’ve been doing our analysis all week on their lineouts, especially on Abbie’s [England lock Abbie Ward], their main jumper.

“Watching from the bench, I got to see it before, so I knew what was coming.”

That hadn’t helped just over a minute earlier, when England first set up for a five-metre lineout. Ngan-Woo couldn’t quite reach the throw on that occasion and ended up tackling Ward while she was still in the air, giving away the penalty that led to England coming back for a second crack.

Smith would quip afterwards: “We had a strategy for six months about not giving them any lineouts or penalties - and that didn’t work”.

Andrew Cornaga England’s lineout has been their strength throughout the Rugby World Cup, with lock Abbie Ward, seen here winning one earlier in the final, a key factor.

Ngan-Woo was lifted by Murray and flanker Alana Bremner and stuck out her left arm as far as she possibly could, clawing the ball out of Ward’s grasp and into the safe hands of Murray, who tried to get over the touchline to end the game.

She was tackled before she could, but in their desperation to get the ball back, England infringed, and the final whistle sounded. There had already been celebrations as soon as the ball ended up with Murray, but now they could begin in earnest.

Ngan-Woo said: “It was crazy”.

“That’s the kind of stuff we just do every day at training and I guess I just had to do it again and it just happened to be in a World Cup final.

“It’s the bread and butter stuff that matters”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A jubilant Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith at the end of the Rugby World Cup final.

The aftermath

Fluhler had buried her head in her hands, fearing the worst, but once the moment had passed, she joined the celebrations.

Ngan-Woo looked like she couldn’t believe what had just happened as she staggered with her palms upraised towards Demant, who embraced her with the hug of a proud captain.

"It’s funny, even though we were actually down for most of the game, I didn’t think we were under the pump like we were going to lose,” Demant said.

“I don’t say that based on the opposition, but on the calmness that our 15 players out there on the field showed.”

Sarah Hunter, the England captain, was watching from the bench as all of this unfolded, having been replaced at halftime, but said it was the same for her team: “There was no panic, there was just an absolute faith in our process and what we've done”.

"Games come down to fine margins, and unfortunately it didn't work out [our] way. But there's one thing for sure, not one person in our team is the reason why we didn't win that. We're a collective and we win together and we lose together”.

For Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge, it was the perfect ending to her 68th and final test.

“There was a lot of heart. We're probably still only sitting at about 75% of our full potential, but we'll take that win and I think to have the heart to win like that in the last two games is pretty awesome.”

The final word goes to the two coaches, who both hoped the match would be a watershed moment for women’s rugby.

“It was incredibly brave by Joanah to go up and steal that,” said Smith. “It was an outstanding finish to a great game.”

“They were brave, they went up, they challenged,” said Middleton. “You know, sometimes things are written in the stars and I think it has been for the Black Ferns this tournament."