Referee review: Hollie Davidson nails big calls in epic Rugby World Cup final

ANALYSIS: England fans lining up the referees as reasons their side lost the Rugby World Cup final took their quick taps from way off the mark.

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson and Welsh TMO Ben Whitehouse drew the ire of some followers for their handling of some crucial moments in the wake of the Black Ferns’ 34-31 triumph at Eden Park on Saturday night.

However, the two young officials (Davidson, 30, and Whitehouse, 32) handled the huge occasion with aplomb, nailing all the big calls in what proved to be a decider for the ages.

For Davidson, who was an assistant referee in the 2017 decider and was whistling at a World Cup for the first time, her performance capped off a superb year, having also overseen the World Cup and Commonwealth Games sevens finals, the Six Nations grand slam decider, and making history as the first female to referee a men’s Six Nations team (Italy’s win over Portugal).

Here’s a look at those key refereeing moments from the gripping finale.

18min – Red card to England’s Lydia Thompson

This was undoubtedly the massive, match-turning, moment, with England cruising at 14-0 up at the time.

And on such a big stage, so early in the game, there would be no shortage of referees who would have found a way to avoid sending a team down to 14 for the rest of the game and potentially ruining the contest.

Davidson stayed strong, though, and after the tip from Whitehouse that it was head-on-head contact from the England winger on her opposite, Portia Woodman, she succinctly stepped through World Rugby’s ‘head contact process’ that the officials are bound by in the clamp-down on concussion.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Hollie Davidson shows a red card to England winger Lydia Thompson early in the final.

“For me, it’s clear head on head, she’s coming across at speed, it’s a reckless action, I’m seeing no mitigation,” she said. “Are you seeing the same thing?”

“A hundred per cent agree,” Whitehouse said.

65min – Yellow card to Black Ferns’ Kennedy Simon

Some were then left arguing there was inconsistency in Simon only being sin-binned, not sent off, for her own high tackle.

The Black Ferns’ co-captain, injected off the bench at No 8, chased down a flying Abby Dow but caught the head of the England winger.

The key here was where Simon first contacted Dow, and Davidson can be heard in conversation with assistant referee Aurélie Groizeleau (France), being informed that the head contact was ‘indirect’.

Whitehouse looks at the angles available and, while it is a close-run thing, confirms Simon indeed connected with Dow’s shoulder before her head.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Kennedy Simon’s high shot on Abby Dow earned her a yellow card due to the head contact being ‘indirect’.

And this is hugely significant, as on the ‘head contact process’, if the contact is not ‘direct’ then it is not a red-card offence.

Crucially, this allowed the Black Ferns to have Simon back, and a full complement of 15, when clinging on at the death.

70min – Lineout call overturned

This didn’t involve a card but also proved contentious in some quarters, and had huge ramifications.

Up 31-29, England cleared to touch, but while first five-eighth Zoe Harrison’s kick went out on the full from outside her 22m, Davidson initially ruled the English would get the throw to the lineout, around halfway, as Black Ferns co-captain and No 10 Ruahei Demant had got a touch to the ball in her attempt to charge down the kick.

Despite Demant’s protests she didn’t touch the ball, Davidson was staying strong with her decision. However, that all changed when Whitehouse was able to view the replays. And when it was obvious there was indeed no touch by Demant, the call instead changed to a Black Ferns lineout, around 30 metres from the England line.

Significantly, New Zealand went on to score soon off that throw, with Ayesha Leti-I'iga’s try proving to be the match-winner.

But while it was the right call on the lineout, was Whitehouse actually allowed to come in to overturn the decision?

Yes, he was. Because, from July this year, TMOs were given more scope by World Rugby to “promote quicker, accurate decision-making”, with formal adoption of their existing practice of acting as a ‘sweeper’ in the background for the referee, and all decisions relating to touch/touch-in-goal are on the list they are allowed to examine without stopping play.

Crucially, it wasn’t Whitehouse who halted play, he only had the time to look at the replays because England were taking their time to form the lineout.

So while the English were being praised by TV commentators for being cunning and ticking some time off the clock in being slow to form at the set piece, the slowing-down tactics actually spectacularly blew up in their face.

79min – No penalty try for England

“But what about the penalty try, ref?” came screams from the Twittersphere following the dramatic closing stages.

Rewind a little, and from a 78th minute lineout, 25 metres from their own line, the Black Ferns were penalised for collapsing an England maul.

Then, from the ensuing 79th minute lineout five metres out, Davidson again played advantage for what looked to be the same offence, and, once England were deemed off their feet at a ruck, duly pinged the hosts.

That is where some punters were left howling for a penalty try, the maul having been close to the goal-line and their argument also fuelled by the Ferns having been done twice in quick succession for the same offence.

But, aside from how monumental a call it would have been to gift England the trophy in such fashion, it was never going to be a penalty try.

World Rugby’s laws state that a penalty try is awarded “if foul play by the opposing team prevents a probable try from being scored”.

While you do indeed see penalty tries for collapsed mauls heading to the goal-line, the way officials rule on it is that the maul must be closing in on the line, with momentum behind it, which this one most certainly was not, having only just formed and still five metres from the line.

And in any case, you can hear Davidson explain that the penalty was in actual fact for Joanah Ngan-Woo, the Black Ferns reserve lock, playing England lock Abbie Ward in the air.

In the end it was rather smart defensive work, with Ngan-Woo able to get up and sack the lineout, which was then able to put a halt on that all-imposing English maul.