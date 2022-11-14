How NZ Rugby almost missed a Black Ferns cultural moment 'written in the stars'

A large crowd watches on in Auckland as the Black Ferns celebrate their historic win.

ANALYSIS: Black Ferns skipper Ruahei Demant says at no point during Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final did she feel like her side was going to lose.

Despite trailing the ruthlessly efficient English side for most of the match - even after the Red Roses were reduced to 14 players in the 18th minute - Demant felt the Black Ferns had the game under control.

She knows how that sounds.

After all, this was an England side on a 30-game winning streak, a team that had destroyed them only 12 months ago by scores of 43-12 and 56-15, a team that seemed to be able to score from rolling mauls at will.

But such was the unwavering sense of belief caretaker coach Wayne Smith had instilled in the side in six short months, Demant had confidence that the Black Ferns’ “courageous” gameplan driven by an all-out attacking mindset would see them come out on top.

“We play our best rugby when our minds are free and we play with joy, and I guess that’s where the calmness kicked in.

“We knew where the space was, we just had to get the ball there.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Theresa Fitzpatrick celebrates with Ruahei Demant after winning the World Cup final.

Demant’s quiet assuredness has been one of the constants of this World Cup. Week after week she has fronted post-match interviews and media sessions, delivering her views in an understated, but resolute manner.

In the white-hot heat of a World Cup final played in front of 42,579 feverish fans at Eden Park - a world record crowd for women’s rugby – it was no different.

“They don’t get too uptight. There’s no point – it’s been so hard for them to get where they are,” Smith observed of his players in the lead-up to Saturday night’s clash.

Perhaps too it was because from the outset, the Black Ferns adopted the mindset that they were prepared to risk it all for world rugby’s ultimate prize.

Things seemed to align so perfectly for the home side, even England coach Simon Middleton felt there was a cosmic force behind them.

“Sometimes things are written in the stars, and I think it has been for the Black Ferns this tournament.”

Fine margins came to define the Black Ferns’ stunning finals performances, in which over consecutive weeks they edged two teams that only 12 months ago were far superior to them on their Northern Tour.

Think back to French first-five Caroline Drouin’s penalty attempt in the 79th minute in last weekend’s semifinal. Had Drouin knocked that over the Black Ferns wouldn’t have even been in the final.

Had replacement lock Joanah Ngan-Woo not come up with a clutch line-out steal in the 80th minute to prevent England setting up their lethal rolling maul, the Rugby World Cup – or “Nancy” as she is affectionately known – would likely not be back in the Black Ferns’ clutches.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Wayne Smith soaks up the extraordinary atmosphere at Eden Park following the Black Ferns win over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

Those fine margins dramatically not only changed the trajectory of the Black Ferns tournament, but the women’s game in New Zealand as a whole.

The hype, energy and interest that has surrounded the Black Ferns over the past few weeks is unlike anything the team has experienced before.

“I never thought in 100 years we’d be standing out in the middle of Eden Park and 40,000 people would be chanting ‘Black Ferns’,” said an incredulous Smith after Saturday’s showstopper of a final.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns celebrates with a poi after the win in the Rugby World Cup 2021 final at Eden Park in Auckland.

Kendra Cocksedge, for whom Saturday’s “big dance” was her last game as she bows out the Black Ferns most-capped player, has had a front row seat to the shifting status of women’s rugby.

When Cocksedge won her first World Cup in 2010, she returned to Christchurch an unknown. On Sunday, she was signing autographs and posing for selfies among a crowd of more than 1000 people turned out to a public event in Auckland’s Te Komititanga Square to celebrate the Black Ferns.

“They were underground heroes. Legends. Myths,” Ruby Tui said of the 2010 team who were her idols when she was starting out in the game.

“No one had even heard of the Black Ferns.”

Now they are just Ruahei, and Joanah, and Stacey and Portia. Household names. National icons.

But it was a cultural moment NZ Rugby so very nearly missed.

The national body never truly seemed to grasp the opportunity the awarding of this tournament in 2018 had afforded them to create a genuine legacy for the women’s game and appeal to a new generation of fans.

There was talk of increased investment, including a new semi-professional franchise competition, which was mooted as far back as 2017. But as had been the case over the previous three decades, women’s rugby was not prioritised. Those running the “national game” fell back on the default position of crudely reducing women’s rugby to a cost centre.

It took last year’s capitulation on the Northern Tour to force NZ Rugby’s hand. They launched an all-out rescue mission, parachuting in a star-powered coaching line-up and finally committing meaningful resources to the Black Ferns programme.

But it was really the players that seized the moment during this tournament on NZ Rugby’s behalf. They won over the country with a fast-paced, exciting, and yes, occasionally maddening, brand of rugby. They were unapologetically themselves on and off the field. They allowed their stories to be told, with Smith serving as their understated hype man.

And somewhere along the line, through a series of stunning twists and turns, and missed kicks and red cards and miracle line-out snatches, what was written in stars became etched in history. The Black Ferns, already the most dominant team in Rugby World Cup history, added their sixth, and arguably most important world crown.

After experiencing “the most phenomenal rugby moment of my life” on Saturday night, Smith is clear that he won’t be continuing on with the Black Ferns. He has retired. For real this time. But he knows what needs to happen next.

“Something ignited this country around women’s rugby and we’ve got to make it count.”