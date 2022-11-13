Black Fern Portia Woodman good to join celebrations after head clash in World Cup final

Portia Woodman doesn’t remember the Black Ferns’ win in the Rugby World Cup final against England, but was able to join her team-mates for their celebration in downtown Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

The tournament’s leading tryscorer was forced out of the game at Eden Park on Saturday night after England winger Lydia Thompson collided with her and made head-on-head contact, which resulted in her being shown a red card.

Woodman was able to get to her feet after the sickening collision, but was driven off the field on a cart with her wife and team-mate Renee Wickliffe by her side.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman takes a selfie with fans during the team’s celebration event in downtown Auckland on Sunday.

She was able to take to the stage to collect her winner’s medal and was involved in the celebrations after the Black Ferns’ 34-31 win, which was sealed with a lineout steal after the hooter.

She posted on Instagram: “Although I don’t remember the game, I know I have a gold medal because we won”.

“So proud of our girls, the 32 here and the 244 that helped us get to this point!

“We did it fam”.

At the official celebration event for the Black Ferns’ World Cup in Te Komititanga Square in Auckland on Sunday, Woodman wore a big grin on stage and was one of the busiest players signing autographs for the fans who flocked to see their heroes.

Team-mate Sarah Hirini said on Sunday: “She’s good. Obviously the medical staff have been making sure that she’s well”.

“It was unfortunate for her last night, but she's got all the care around her. She's woken up pretty well and obviously going to be taken care of over the next couple of weeks as well”.

The Black Ferns are set to go on leave now that their World Cup campaign is over and Woodman wasn’t the only player sporting battle scars from the tournament.

Stacey Fluhler suffered an ankle injury when she was tackled while setting up the Ayesha Leti-I’iga try that put them in front by three with eight minutes to go and was sporting a moon boot on Sunday

Flanker Liana Mikaele-Tu’u was earlier ruled out of the final with a thumb injury and had her right arm in a sling as she took to the stage.