From Eden Park to Levin Domain: The next big women's rugby match in New Zealand

The Hurricanes Poua are set to kick off the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season at Levin Domain in February.

Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England was the biggest women’s game New Zealand has ever seen, drawing a crowd of 42,579 to Eden Park in Auckland.

But what comes next is set to be a return to the grassroots, when the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki kicks off at Levin Domain at the end of February – a venue that can hold just over 5000 people.

The Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa, the defending champions, are set to get an extended five-week competition underway there on February 25 next year.

STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson expresses a nation's pride after the Black Ferns' victory over England.

But while it makes for quite a contrast, Black Ferns loose forward Sarah Hirini, the Poua captain in their inaugural season, said Levin would be “a great venue” for a match that is set to double as a celebration of New Zealand’s history-making World Cup efforts.

“I think being able to share it with our smaller provinces is really special for us,” Hirini said at Sunday’s celebration event for the Black Ferns at Te Komititanga Square in downtown Auckland.

“We obviously all come from very, very small places and being able to take it back to the grassroots is obviously everything that we've dreamed of.”

The squads for the second season of Super Rugby Aupiki are set to be confirmed later this month, but the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad featured three foundation Poua players – Hirini; lock Joanah Ngan-Woo, who pulled off the lineout steal that decided the final; and winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who scored two tries in that match after making an early entrance off the bench.

There were a dozen Chiefs Manawa players; 10 from Matatū, who represent the South Island; and six from the Blues, as well as centre Sylvia Brunt, who would have played for them had she not been injured at the time.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Levin Domain will host the first match of the 2023 Super Rugby Aupiki season, between Hurricanes Poua and Chiefs Manawa.

Chiefs Manawa took out the title in the initial season of Super Rugby Aupiki, which was crippled by New Zealand’s largest Covid-19 outbreak and played in front of largely empty stands in Hamilton in the space of 10 days in March this year.

While the first match of the second season will take place at Levin Domain, the nine to follow will take place in venues that have regularly hosted men’s Super Rugby matches, with two of them curtain raisers for Super Rugby Pacific clashes.

The semifinals will take place as a double-header at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Sunday, March 19, with the final and playoff for third to follow at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday, March 25.

Three standalone matches in stadiums are on the cards during the round-robin – two on March 4, when the Blues and Chiefs Manawa meet at North Harbour Stadium and Matatū and Hurricanes Poua meet at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch and one on March 11, when the Chiefs host Matatū in Hamilton.

The turnouts for those matches will be the first real indication of whether the momentum built by the Black Ferns over the course of the World Cup, where they drew the five largest crowds in New Zealand history for women’s sports events, can be sustained.

Leti-I’iga, for one, said after Saturday’s final: “The crowd that we've had here at the game today – it would be awesome to see another sell-out crowd like that”.

Super Rugby Aupiki 2023

Round 1

Saturday, February 25, 2.05pm: Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa; Levin Domain, Levin

Saturday, February 25, 4.45pm: Matatū v Blyes; Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Round 2

Saturday, March 4, 2.05pm: Blues v Chiefs Manawa; North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Saturday, March 4, 4.45pm: Matatū v Hurricanes Poua; Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Round 3

Saturday, March 11, 2.05pm: Chiefs Manawa v Matatū; FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Saturday, March 11, 4.45pm: Hurricanes Poua v Blues; Sky Stadium, Wellington

Semifinals

Sunday, March 19, 3.15pm & 6.05pm: North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Finals

Saturday, March 25, 11.35am & 2.05pm: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton