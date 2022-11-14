NZ Rugby to 'very quickly' begin process of replacing Wayne Smith as Black Ferns coach

The Professor is calling time on his lessons.

And New Zealand Rugby is set to get started with the process of finding a new Black Ferns coach as soon as it possibly can.

Wayne Smith made it clear when he was brought on board to be the team’s director of rugby in April that he would take on the role through to the end of the Rugby World Cup but go no further.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith and the silverware after their win in the RWC final.

And even after they defeated England in the final at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday for their 12th win in 12 matches with him in charge, his plans haven’t changed.

He’ll be watching on with renewed interest as the team – and international women’s rugby in general – embarks on a new era in 2023, having had “one of the greatest experiences of [his] life” over the past seven months.

That means someone new will have to take charge, with assistant coach Wesley Clarke and former Black Ferns Sevens coach Allan Bunting, who has been with the 15s team this year in a culture and leadership role, likely to be among the leading contenders.

Speaking at the Black Ferns’ celebration event in Te Komititanga Square on Sunday, New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson said the appointment of a new coach was something the organisation would be getting on to “very quickly”.

“Obviously it hasn’t been an immediate focus. We didn’t want to distract from anything going on in these last couple of weeks but there have obviously been some conversations about what the process looks like and we'll certainly communicate more around that when we're ready.”

Robinson wouldn’t commit to having a coach in place by Christmas, but early February, when Super Rugby Aupiki teams will start assembling, looms as the time when there will need to be someone in place.

The second season of the semi-professional competition is set to start on February 25 in Levin and Dunedin and will culminate in a finals day in Hamilton a month later, with each of the four teams – the Blues, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Matatū – playing five matches.

Whoever takes charge of the Black Ferns will be tasked with carrying on the attacking style of play Smith has installed – one the players, led by co-captain Ruahei Demant, have come to love.

Demant said after Saturday’s final that when Smith first met with the team, “he said he’s never followed the herd and always does things differently”.

“That’s exactly the type of coach he is.

“I think the hardest challenge for us as players wasn’t the skills stuff, it was the mindset stuff. He challenged us. When the opposition presented certain pictures, he said ‘How can we score off this?’ It’s hard when you’re not used to thinking like that.

“He definitely doesn’t do things by the book. That’s the greatest influence Smithy has had on our team.

“The players selected throughout all our campaigns have shown that courage - the courage to play different.

“That is what is so exciting about the style of game that we play. It is definitely not the norm. It is exciting for the viewers and it is fun to play.’’

Her words echoed Smith’s ahead of the final.

“I wasn’t sure if I was doing the right thing when I came in, but I was adamant that I wanted to create a game that was true to our DNA – not reinventing anything but just teaching the girls how to play on top of teams and how to create the skills that only we need, because we are the only ones playing that sort of game.

“There is a unique set of skills and a unique mindset to playing how we play and I wasn't sure whether we'd be able to create that or not, but I think we've done that.

“We're not perfect but hopefully it's a blueprint for the future because I think it has excited people and it has excited the girls.”