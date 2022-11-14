The big talking points from the Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup final win

ANALYSIS: The Black Ferns pulled off a remarkable trifecta on Saturday night: they won hearts, minds and the trophy.

It’s rare for sports teams to win all three, so they deserve every bit of praise going their way for a Rugby World Cup victory that looked nigh on impossible just one year ago.

Here are Stuff’s big talking points from the final and the tournament itself.

Fitzpatrick and Fluhler can be the true heiresses to Nonu and Smith

It turns out we’ve been looking in the wrong place for the next great midfield combination in black jerseys. The All Blacks have been searching fruitlessly for the next Nonu and Smith for seven years, but the Black Ferns have unearthed their own answer in Fitzpatrick and Fluhler. Like the All Blacks greats, Fitzpatrick and Fluhler are very different players, and appear to very different characters. Yet, they complement each other brilliantly on the field, with Fitzpatrick the peerless decision maker and Fluhler the instinctive, lightning quick attacking threat. The midfielders are both 27 years old, so they could easily go through to the next Rugby World Cup in England in 2025.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Stacey Fluhler, left, and Theresa Fitzpatrick have formed the best midfield combination since Ma’a Nonu and Conrad Smith.

The black mark on the final

Why wasn’t England winger Abby Dow immediately removed for an HIA after Kennedy Simon’s high tackle after 64 minutes? It was very heavy contact with the Black Ferns’ co-captain, and when Dow slowly got to her feet after the incident, it appeared as if she was swaying a touch. Kennedy received a yellow card for the tackle, but Dow was allowed to stay on the field for another two minutes before she was told to go to the sideline for an HIA. She passed, and returned to the field with just minutes remaining, but it was uncomfortable to see a player who looked dazed stay on the field.

The queens of social media

If you told the vast majority of rugby administrators in New Zealand that the key to genuine engagement with the next generation of supporters was through the “Negroni Sbagliato Prosecco” meme on social media, you would be greeted with a wall of blank stares. However, the Black Ferns’ effortless use of social media showed that they really are speaking the same digital language as “the youth”. (For the record, their version of the ubiquitous meme featured Kendra Cocksedge, Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman and Ayesha Leti-I’iga). It’s no wonder, then, that the TV audience for the final attracted a huge slice of the 25-34-year-old demographic. They clearly believe the Black Ferns are “their” team and followers of the Black Ferns social media channels were also treated to a glimpse of Sir Graham Henry dancing in the Eden Park change room following the win against England. As the saying goes, that’s good content.

Does Sarah Hirini go back-to-back as New Zealand Rugby’s player of the year?

It’s one thing to go from Sevens to the 15-woman game, but it’s quite another to go from Sevens to the forward pack in the 15-woman game. Yet, that’s what Hirini did this year and she must be a decent shout to be NZ Rugby’s player of the for the second year in a row. The Sevens side went through some heartache this year, and Hirini may not have even started in the No 7 jersey for the Black Ferns had co-captain Kennedy Simon been fully fit, but from the quarterfinals onwards Hirini was out of this world. The ability to transition from Sevens to XVs, and effectively be the best player in your side in both formats, involves such a high degree of difficulty that even All Blacks standout Ardie Savea might have to take second prize.

England will be back

England captain Sarah Hunter – who gave a gracious speak after final – is retiring and star players such as Marlie Packer and Emily Scarratt are the wrong side of 30, but if anything the loss to the Black Ferns will make them even more formidable opponents when they host the next Rugby World Cup in 2025. The RFU will almost certainly pour more resources into the women’s game between now and then, fuelled by the bitter taste of defeat in Auckland, and don’t expect them to move too far from their rugby DNA: they can construct another big pack around hooker Amy Cokayne and lock Zoe Aldcroft, both of whom are in their mid 20s.