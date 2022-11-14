Black Ferns: Ruby Tui's book flying off the shelves after world cup victory

Straight Up by Ruby Tui is selling fast after the Black Ferns’ victory.

Ruby Tui’s autobiography Straight Up is the hottest book in New Zealand, selling out at many of the busiest bookstores in the country.

The Black Ferns star’s book sales are a continuation of the team’s surge in national support throughout the Rugby World Cup, but Tui’s honest and personal autobiography has been selling well since its release in September.

Paper Plus’s sales are up 100% on last week; the Warehouse sold more copies on Sunday than in the previous week; 76 people are waiting for a reserve copy at Wellington City Libraries; and the book’s publisher Allen & Unwin is ordering a reprint.

Abba Renshaw from Allen & Unwin, said the official sales figures from Sunday and Monday were not yet out – “but anecdotally, it is flying off the shelves”.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ruby Tui celebrates winning the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Saturday. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The publishers were organising a reprint to meet the “unprecedented demand”, Renshaw said. “We have been inundated with reorders today, to a level we’ve never experienced before. ... We are still buzzing for Ruby and the whole team.”

Just under half of Whitcoulls and Paper Plus stores in the country were out of stock or low in stock on Monday afternoon, according to their websites.

Sales were up more than 100% on last week, said Paper Plus’s marketing and brand manager Danielle Crow. It was the top-selling title on their website last week and they were now selling more than 100 copies a day.

“It was a strong launch when it first came out, but I think we’ll see sales skyrocket even further in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Stuff A large crowd watches on in Auckland as the Black Ferns celebrate their historic win.

Simon Ireland, book buyer at The Warehouse, said the book had been “flying off our shelves since Saturday’s world cup winning game”. On Sunday The Warehouse had sold more copies of Straight Up than over the past week and it remained in high demand.

Straight Up doing so well in the “male-dominated” sports autobiography field spoke volumes to the power of Ruby Tui’s brand and the Black Ferns as a “heart-warming” team, Crow said.

Jenna Todd, manager at Time Out Bookstore in Auckland, said the shop was already waiting for more stock to come in. “We were already sold out of it, let alone the win. We think it will be even more of a desirable read as we head into Christmas.

“We can see it moving off the shelves really quickly. If you see it, buy it.”

Louise Ward from Wardini Books in Hawke’s Bay said Tui’s autobiography had been sitting on the front counter for a while. “Sunday was an amazing day for joyous game breakdown chats and sales of Straight Up – the days preceding the game saw an uptick too.”

Rob Stock/Stuff Jenna Todd at Time Out Bookstore says they were already sold out “let alone the win”. (File photo)

The book was “cranking” in Christchurch, said Bel Monypenny at Scorpio Books.

“The win has a lot to do with it, but Ruby has a fascinating story. Customers are commenting they were impressed with her honesty ... it’s a very personal story about her childhood and domestic abuse.”

Marion Castree, Aotearoa book buyer for Unity Books Wellington, said the book was “hot” at the shop. “This world cup has really felt like a crescendo in the Black Ferns’ success, who wouldn’t want to read more about Ruby Tui and her story?”

The sales of the book had been “pretty steady” since its release, but numbers had been increasing since the win on Saturday, Castree said.