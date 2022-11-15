Wayne Smith and five Black Ferns up for World Rugby Awards

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant is a finalist for the women’s 15s player of the year.

Coach Wayne Smith and five of his World Cup-winning Black Ferns are amongst early nominees for the 2022 World Rugby awards.

The 22nd edition of the prestigious awards will be held in Monaco on November 21 (NZT) with the inconsistent All Blacks noticeably absent on the list of finalists.

Smith, who helped the All Blacks to two World Cups in an assistant coach capacity, is deservedly on the coach of the year list for his heroics with the Black Ferns after turning them around from their 2021 horror year and transforming them into world champions with their stunning final victory over England at Eden Park last Saturday.

He is up against his English opposite Simon Middleton who guided his team to an unbeaten run over 30 tests before that loss to New Zealand.

Ireland’s Andy Farrell is also on the short list, having taken his team to the top of the men’s rankings, boosted by their historic test series win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Fabien Galthie oversaw a Six Nations Grand Slam with France and has guided Les Bleues on a country-record unbeaten run.

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant and try machine Portia Woodman are on the final list for the women’s 15s player of the year award, along with Alex Matthews (England), Laure Sansus (France) and Sophie de Goede (Canada).

Black Ferns stars Ruby Tui and Maiakawanakaulani Roos are amongst four finalists for the women’s 15s breakthrough player of the year along with England’s Maud Muir and Fiji’s Vitalina Naikore.

Sevens star Tui transitioned into the 15s game with ease, while Roos cemented her place in the New Zealand second-row with a string of commanding performances.

Sylvia Brunt’s touchdown for the Black Ferns in their win over Wales gets her name on the list for the women’s try of the year.

Brunt was on hand to supply the finishing touch for New Zealand against Wales, following a flowing move that was supercharged by a Ruahei Demant break.

New Zealand gained no nominations in the men’s or women’s sevens categories, nor the men’s breakthrough 15s player, or the men’s try of the year.

The All Blacks were snubbed in the men’s 15s player of the year finalists with Lukhanyo Am (South Africa), Antoine Dupont (France), Johnny Sexton (Ireland), Josh van der Flier (Ireland) nominated.

Awards to be announced on the night in Monaco include the referee award, the international players special merit award, the Vernon Pugh Award for distinguished service, and the men’s and women’s 15s dream teams.