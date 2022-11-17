'You made my dreams come true' - Kendra Cocksedge farewells rugby

Influential Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge has penned an emotional tribute to rugby as she ends her playing days after claiming her third World Cup.

Cocksedge, 34, is hanging up her boots after helping New Zealand beat England in the World Cup final at a sold out Eden Park last Saturday.

Cocksedge made history in 2018 when she became the first woman to win the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Award at the New Zealand Rugby awards, crowning her the best rugby player in New Zealand for that year.

She was the women’s world player of the year in 2015 and ended her career as the most capped Black Fern (68 tests) after debuting as a 19-year-old in 2007.

The chirpy star said the game had “made my dreams come true” and given her “life sessions”. While she would “feel lost” not playing, she hinted she was sure she would continue to have involvement in the game that had meant so much to her.

“Dear Rugby, I can’t thank you enough for what you have given me over the last 30 years,” Cocksedge wrote on Instagram.

“When I first met you I didn’t know what to do; I ran the wrong way, passed the ball forward, got my hair pulled, got told I couldn’t play with boys. But I persevered with you and I am so grateful for that.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Kendra Cocksedge has always had time for the fans and hopes her success can inspire young girls to play rugby.

“You have taught me many life lessons, such as how to lead, how to work in a team, how to deal with pressure. You’ve taught me about passion, commitment and you have given me confidence on and off the field.

“You have given me purpose for 30 out of my 34 years. The list could go on. However, the most valuable thing you have given me is the friendships and connections with people all around the world.

“I have met some incredible people who now will be life long friends. I am going to feel lost without you, but in one way or another I know you’re still going (to) play a role in my life over the years ahead.

“Rugby you made my dreams come true like never before, and I hope that any young girl and boy can live the dream that you gave me. Thank you.”