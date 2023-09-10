Rugby World Cup: Ethan Blackadder ready if All Blacks need him despite lack of game time

Ethan Blackadder was celebrated by his Tasman Mako team-mates as they learned he was off to join the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup.

Ethan Blackadder is itching to pull on an All Blacks jersey for the first time in almost two years and says he’s ready to go if needed at the Rugby World Cup, even though he’s only just returned to action in the National Provincial Championship.

The Tasman and Crusaders loose forward was on his way to France on Sunday night as an injury replacement for winger Emoni Narawa, who suffered a back injury in the week leading up to New Zealand’s opening-night loss to the tournament hosts in Paris.

Blackadder has had a tough time of it since he followed in the footsteps of his father, Todd Blackadder, becoming All Black No 1195 as he made his debut against Tonga in 2021, then playing eight more tests that year.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Ethan Blackadder played nine tests for the All Blacks in 2021, but has been sidelined by a succession of injuries since then.

A shoulder injury ruled him out of international action last year, while this year he has been waylaid by calf and quad injuries, first limiting his involvement with the Crusaders as they won Super Rugby Pacific, then denying him a chance to properly push for a place in the initial World Cup squad.

Blackadder last played 80 minutes for the Crusaders against the Brumbies on March 24 and since then, he’s only had three first-class outings, the first of which was when he came off the bench against the Fijian Drua in a Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal on June 10, only to leave the field with a fresh injury 10 minutes later.

He returned to action playing 40 minutes for Tasman as they beat North Harbour in the NPC on August 27, then managed 54 minutes for the Mako as they beat Manawatū last Sunday, where he looked back to his best in what turned out to be an emphatic 58-19 win.

The call from All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan came on Saturday morning [NZ time], in the hours after the 27-13 defeat at the hands of France that ended New Zealand’s perfect record in pool play stretching back to the inaugural World Cup in 1987.

With Shannon Frizzell still yet to recover from a hamstring injury and captain Sam Cane suffering back spasms that ruled him out of his team’s opener, the selectors wanted more loose forward cover, not another outside back, giving Blackadder an opportunity he’s ready to seize.

“I wouldn't have thought I'd be in this position right now, if you would have said that to me a few months ago,” he said as he prepared to check in at Auckland Airport.

“It's on the back of an unfortunate injury to Emoni, but it's next man up I suppose, and I'm really privileged to be able to be called up.”

Blackadder added that he was “pretty ready now” despite only having played a total of 104 minutes over the past six months. “I've been training for a month or so, so I've built nicely.”

The call from Ryan came while Blackadder was preparing to join his Mako team-mates for some lineout work before Sunday’s match against Taranaki in New Plymouth – which ended in a win he was forced to watch from afar while waiting to speak about his call-up.

He said he had just polished off a breakfast of bacon and eggs with the boys, after making an early start to his Saturday to watch the action from Stade de France, not really thinking he was about to be the one summoned to join the All Blacks ahead of their second pool A match against Namibia next Saturday [kickoff 7am NZ time].

“It was a bit of an arm wrestle, the first half, and then it was just in the last quarter wasn't it, that the French sort of ran away and got a few bounces of the ball, but that's footy,” was how Blackadder assessed their first match, adding that “it was a great opener for the World Cup” as a tournament.