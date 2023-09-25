Rugby World Cup: Kiwi kicker Gareth Anscombe hailed after Wales wallop Wallabies

Wallabies slayer Gareth Anscombe was only expecting a cameo role off the bench before kicking a record-equalling 23 points as Wales crushed Australia to book a Rugby World Cup quarterfinals place.

The 32-year-old Kiwi played 68 minutes in Wales’ 40-6 win in Lyon on Monday after the equally-experienced Dan Biggar left the field with a shoulder injury.

Anscombe ran the cutter with aplomb from flyhalf, slotted six penalties, two conversions and a dropped goal. He snared the official man of the match award and earned praise from Wales coach Warren Gatland.

“He was a bit rusty against Portugal but we’ve picked him for his experience and he controlled the game well,” Gatland said.

“ We’ve got two experienced 10s and a young, up-and-coming 10 so we’re in a pretty good place. It was pleasing to see him goal-kick that well and I thought he made some really good decisions."

Anscombe’s 23 points equalled a Welsh World Cup record set by Biggar against England in 2015.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Wales’ man of the match Gareth Anscombe celebrates victory over the Wallabies after his 23-point haul in Lyon.

The Kiwi’s star turn was a deserved moment in the World Cup sun after he was forced to miss the 2019 World Cup with a knee injury that sidelined him for almost two years.

A broken hand this year also cost him a chance to stake a claim for a starting spot at the World Cup.

Anscombe was only expecting to play a limited role against Australia as the back-up for Biggar, who he described as “a real spiritual leader’’ to the Welsh team.

“I was hopeful I could maybe bring something off the bench in the last 10 or 15 minutes,’’ he told BBC Sport about his pre-match expectations.

“When Biggs went down, he’s such an important person in this team, I knew I had to come on and try and take some control and just do my role...

“The boys made it feel pretty comfortable pretty quickly, we got off to a great start, which was nice.”

Anscombe missed his first kick at goal when his 40m attempt struck the post, but he “slowly grew into it’’.

He raised the flags from a similar distance soon after and then there was no stopping him.

Anscombe was “just absolutely delighted, so relieved” at beating Australia.

“ We knew they were going to be desperate. We talked a lot this week about family and the people we care about. We talk about the red wall and to concede only six points against Australia, just remarkable.”

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe takes one of his successful shots at goal.

He told the BBC that the Welsh players “know when we get it right we are a tough team to break down’’.

They needed to “shape up in some elements of our attack’’, especially finishing opportunities in the opposition 22, but he said the forward pack “really stood up’’ against the Wallabies.

“We know a lot of people didn’t rate us or recommend us. That’s just fine with us, we will just go about our business.”

The Wales Online website rated Anscombe eight out of 10 – behind only flanker and captain Jac Morgan and No 8 Taulupe Faletau, who scored nines.

It said of Anscombe: “Considering he has hardly played any rugby over the past few months, this was a very assured display. Put an early miss behind him to kick 23 points, including a drop goal, while a lovely chip over the top set up Nick Tompkins' try.”

Anscombe played on New Zealand’s Under-20 World Cup winning team in 2011 with current World Cup All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Codie Taylor.

Jan Kruger/Getty Images Gareth Anscombe at the Lyon stadium with one of his children after the win over the Wallabies.

He was part of the Chiefs’ Super Rugby title winning team in 2013 but moved to Wales the following year.

Instantly eligible to represent Wales due to his Cardiff-born Wales, he made his test debut under Gatland in 2015.

Anscombe now has 39 caps and would have more but for the knee injury in 2019 that kept him out of the test arena until a 2021 return against the All Blacks in Cardiff.

After a decade in Wales, he is moving to Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath for Japan’s League One season in 2024.