The pub doing Rugby World Cup final drinks 'on the house', if the score's right

If the final is all square at halftime, Rowan Ingpen is putting $1000 behind the bar for the second half. And he'll up the ante if the ABs win.

Several hundred Marlburians are expected to flood the region’s pubs, bars and taverns early on Sunday morning to watch as the All Blacks take on the Springboks in the Rugby World Cup final.

Biddy Kate’s Irish Bar, Fairweathers and the Grove Tavern, all in Blenheim, and the Woodbourne Tavern in Renwick are opening early to show the crunch game on the big screen, with some expecting their busiest trading day of the year.

Woodbourne Tavern manager Rowan Ingpen certainly is, and with 11 big screens, all-you-can-eat buffet breakfasts and the possibility of thousands of dollars of free drinks on offer, it’s not hard to see why.

“We had around 120 people in last week [for the semifinal], and we’re probably expecting double that … It’ll be big,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Rowan Ingpen, of the Woodbourne Tavern, says Renwick has a big South African population, “so it would be great to see them out”.

“We’re opening at 7am and breakfast will be served from 7.45am onwards. We’ve got a buffet breakfast on with all the trimmings, and that’ll be available all the way through.

“That’s been really popular, and we’ve done that for every All Blacks game and a few other games throughout the World Cup.”

Ingpen said there would also be a chance for pub-goers to get a free drink or two if the game was tied at the halfway point, and even more drinks available “on the house” if the New Zealand team goes on to lift the World Cup.

“We’ve put a wager on the All Blacks, so if it’s a draw at halftime then there’s $1000 to drink in the second half,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Woodbourne Tavern will open its doors at 7am on Sunday with a breakfast spread on offer for the early risers.

“And then if it’s a draw at halftime and then the All Blacks go on to win, that’s another $1800 to continue drinking.

“So it’s grab a plate and all you can eat, and grab a drink. We’ve [got] surround sound and all the speakers going and there’ll be a great atmosphere.”

Ingpen said it wasn’t just All Blacks fans he was expecting on the day.

“There is a big South African population here in Renwick, so it would be great to see them out – if they can brave it,” he said.

Stuff The Grove Tavern in Mayfield, Blenheim, will open at 7.30am and is expected to be busy.

Elsewhere, Chris Brice, the manager of the Grove Tavern in Mayfield, said his team would also be opening up early for the game, but he advised fans to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

“We’ll be opening up at 7.30am, and we’ve got quite a lot of people booked in already.

“We’ll be limiting numbers a bit, though, just because we’re running with a limited crew at the moment.

“We don’t want to get over-run, but we had about 100 people last weekend, and we’ll probably aim for that again and probably won’t take much more than that.”

Stuff Biddy Kate’s manager Mat Price says the atmosphere will be loud and proud on match day.

Over at Biddy Kate’s Irish Bar, manager Mat Price said the doors would open at 7.45am for breakfast and the bar was licensed to sell alcohol from 8am.

“We’re expecting a fair crowd, that’s for sure,” he said.

“We have about 40 to 50 booked at the moment, and we’d expect that to double at least, so we’re expecting a really good day.

“We’ve got six big screens, full commentary, and we’ll be loud and proud at Biddy Kate’s.”

Meanwhile, down the road at Fairweathers Restaurant and Bar on Scott St, manager Danielle Funnell said the staff were “absolutely” expecting their busiest day of the year, and many tables were already booked.

Stuff Fairweathers in Blenheim is expecting another packed house on Sunday morning.

“We’re almost at full capacity – we’ve already taken a lot of bookings,” she said.

“People don’t have to book, but it is preferred so that everyone does get a spot … But there’s always space for standing.”