Take Five: The big Black Ferns questions answered ahead of their squad naming

Black Ferns star Ruby Tui is embracing the pressure ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil.

The time has come for head coach Wayne Smith to name the players tasked with defending the Black Ferns’ World Cup title on home soil.

Smith, having mulled over the recent 2-0 sweep of Australia en route to retaining the O’Reilly Cup, will do so in Auckland on Tuesday afternoon.

They’ll then have one final match – against Japan in Auckland on September 24 – before opening the tournament against the Wallaroos at Eden Park on October 8.

Here are five key questions before Tuesday’s announcement.

READ MORE:

* Kendra Cocksedge and Steph Te Ohaere-Fox eye coaching future

* New Zealand lose to Australia in World Cup Sevens final in Cape Town

* All Blacks Sevens lose to Fiji in Rugby World Cup final in Cape Town

* Kendra Cocksedge powers Canterbury to Farah Palmer Cup title in her 100th game



1. How many players will make the cut?

Thirty-two names will be called at the College Rifles Rugby Club, where the announcement is scheduled to commence at 3pm.

That’s in line with tournament regulations, and is one more player than the All Blacks were permitted to take to Japan for the 2019 World Cup.

It’s also two more players than Smith named in his squad for the two recent tests against Australia in Christchurch and Adelaide, won 52-5 and 22-14.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns squad for the World Cup on home soil will be named on Tuesday afternoon.

2. Will any sevens stars feature?

That’s an intriguing one, particularly so soon after the Black Ferns’ Sevens completed their World Cup campaign in Cape Town with a silver medal.

Smith has, unsurprisingly, been coy on the subject of additional players joining sevens guns already used, including Ruby Tui, who committed to 15s this year.

However, Portia Woodman featuring in a promotional shoot for the team’s tournament jersey indicates others will.

Others worth keeping in mind are Theresa Fitzpatrick and Tyla Nathan-Wong, who were members of the O’Reilly Cup squad after collecting bronze medals at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, although the latter was unavailable due to injury for the sevens World Cup.

Kelly Brazier, Woodman and Stacey Fluhler, all involved during last year’s forgettable northern tour, and sevens captain Sarah Hirini, a member of the Black Ferns’ 2017 champion team, were all on hand at a camp in Christchurch last month.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has chopped and changed his team this year in preparation for the World cup.

3. What are the contentious positions?

It’s difficult to gauge, given 34 different players have earned starts this year under Smith, who has feverishly been leaving no stone unturned in a bid to name a worthy squad.

That said, the likely inclusion of sevens players will squeeze some players out, including potentially Woodman making the cut at the expense of excellent Canterbury utility back Grace Steinmetz.

Depth in some key positions, including prop and halfback, could lead to some interesting decisions when it’s time to name starting XVs.

Retiring halfback Kendra Cocksedge said it herself recently, with Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Ariana Bayler “nipping at my ankles”.

4. Have any other squads been named?

Indeed. Canada and Australia have led the way among the 12-teams competing in New Zealand between October 8 and November 12.

The Wallaroos, who head into next month’s tournament opener without a win against New Zealand in history, named their 32-strong squad last week, a week after World No 4 Canada did so.

Expect the rest to follow in the next couple of weeks.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Black Ferns wing Ruby Tui is expected to be one of the 32 players in their World Cup squad.

5. Are the Black Ferns a realistic chance to win the World Cup?

Beating world No 7 Australia twice en route to retaining the O’Reilly Cup is all well and good. The same goes for their emphatic Pacific Four Nations campaign earlier this year, when they rolled Australia, Canada and the United States.

However, it’s anyone’s guess when it comes to how they would fare against England and France, the heavyweights who blitzed the Black Ferns twice each last year, outscoring them 166-47 through four tests.

With group matches against Australia, Scotland and Wales looming, the only way to find out is to wait until deep into the tournament.

What’s clear is Smith isn’t going to ask his side to base their game around a power game up front, like England and France do, rather they’ll attempt to run them ragged with an up-tempo game.

“You have got to be realistic as well, we are not going to outmuscle some of those bigger teams.

“So we have to be smart with the way we play, and raise the tempo of the game,” Smith said recently.