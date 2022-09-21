Anything less than England lifting the women's Rugby World Cup would be a failure

Fiona Tomas is a sports reporter for the UK’s Daily Telegraph

OPINION: Basking in the glow of his side’s record-breaking 25th straight test victory last week, Simon Middleton threw a sideways glance at captain Sarah Hunter in the press room. The Red Roses head coach had been asked to quantify his side’s formidable winning streak and for a fleeting moment, he and his captain seemed to be thinking exactly the same thing.

“Every week, these players go through hell before they play,” he said, matter-of-factly. “Every single one of these victories has been earned, really earned. They’re a great side. If we want to be absolutely great, we know what we have to do.”

Unless you have been living under a rock in recent months, what Middleton was hinting at was obvious: England must win next month’s World Cup in New Zealand. Anything less would be a failure.

READ MORE:

* Sarah Hirini doesn't want to be sad sack in Black Ferns' World Cup squad

* How the bookmakers rate the Black Ferns' World Cup chances against hot favourites England

* 'An expression of who we are': What Ko Ūhia Mai, the Black Ferns' haka, means to them



It was amid that aura of expectation that Middleton named his World Cup squad for the tournament on Tuesday, a 32-strong player cohort tasked with delivering on the Rugby Football Union’s business plan that has been five years in the making.

Two years after losing to the Black Ferns in the 2017 World Cup final in Belfast, England became the first women’s XVs side in the world to turn professional. However glacial such progress may seem from the outside looking in, the RFU have been the trendsetters in this area and should be credited for ploughing investment into their women’s team at a time when no other union could be bothered.

Never before has there been this much scrutiny on an England women's squad for a World Cup – and it is somewhat galling that one of the Red Roses highest profile players has not made the cut.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images England coach Simon Middleton has made some surprise selections calls ahead of the World Cup.

You wonder what impact Hunt’s absence could have

The omission of the Gloucester-Hartpury captain Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is one not many saw coming.

After briefly stepping away from the international scene in 2020 – seeking a break from the intensity of top-level rugby – the 2014 World Cup winner enjoyed an emphatic return in this year’s Six Nations and installed herself as one of the three nines Middleton would take.

There is also the wider squad harmony to consider – Hunt is said to be close friends with Hunter and Emily Scarratt – and you wonder what impact her absence could have on the wider team.

That Middleton has chosen to leave Hunt out of his World Cup squad, along with Hunt’s fellow 2014 World Cup victors Vicky Fleetwood and Amber Reed, points to a break up of the old girl band.

There is a sense he already has one eye on the 2025 World Cup, which the RFU has earmarked as an opportunity to emulate the Lionesses’ recent Euros triumph with potentially selling out Twickenham for the final.

The inclusion of flanker Sadia Kabeya and the young, dynamic forward, Maud Muir, five-time capped Lucy Packer, up-and-coming hooker Connie Powell and Morwenna Talling, a wrecking-ball of a young lock, is certainly telling.

PRIME Documentary The Black Ferns - Wāhine Toa follows the women's rugby team on their journey to defend the Rugby World Cup in 2022.

The quartet have an average age of 20, but these whippersnappers will not be thrown in at the deep end in New Zealand. They have been gradually exposed to the rigours of top-level rugby, meticulously nurtured in time for a World Cup and have been firmly rooted in Middelton’s master plan over the past 12 months.

As have others, like Laura Keates, the experienced prop who has parachuted herself into England’s squad out of nowhere. Keates is hardly a household name having, somewhat incredulously, last played for the Red Roses in November 2020, but her excellent scrummaging ability has kept her in the picture.

Things are not always as they should be at RFU

Yet that still is not enough for the 62-time capped international and former World Cup winner – which Middleton last month referred to as a “world-class prop” last month – to have her own profile picture on her player bio on England Rugby’s website.

Such a basic luxury has been afforded to her male prop counterparts, Leicester’s Joe Heyes and Sale’s Bevan Rodd (who have a combined seven test caps between them). A microscopic yet glaring example of how, when you scratch below the RFU’s glossy dossier for supporting women’s rugby, things are not always as they should be.

Notwithstanding, the RFU’s blueprint for its national women’s side is clearly working. England fly to Auckland on Friday ahead of their opening pool game against Fiji on October 8 armed with a glittering track record: they have won the last three Six Nations. They have not lost a match in more than three years. In Zoe Aldcroft, they count the world’s best player among their ranks.

If they can cope with the pressure, it is their World Cup to lose.