Rugby World Cup Pool B team guide: Canada and USA to tussle for top spot

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

Stuff’s rugby writers are previewing the 12 teams contesting the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Second up, Robert van Royen looks at Pool B.

CANADA

You certainly couldn’t accuse the Canadians of being inconsistent.

The 2014 runner-ups have progressed out of pool play in seven of eight previous tournaments, and have three fourth-placed and two fifth-placed finishes to their name.

Ranked third in the world ahead of the ninth instalment of the tournament, their biggest threat in pool play is without a doubt the USA.

Canada has had recent success against them, too, beating them 36-8 during the Pacific Four Series in New Zealand in June.

Kiwis got a decent look at both Canada and the USA in that series, with the Black Ferns beating both during an unbeaten campaign.

Canada were beaten 28-0 by New Zealand, but did beat Australia 22-10.

Captained by No 8 Sophie de Goede, they’ll know winning the pool is paramount, given it will ensure they avoid the other pool winners – likely New Zealand, England and France – in the quarterfinals.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Canada’s Karen Paquin is one of 18 backs named in her country’s squad for the World Cup.

Coach: Kevin Rouet

Squad:

Backs: Sophie de Goede, Fabiola Forteza, Courtney Holtkamp, Karen Paquin, Gabrielle Senft, Sara Svoboda, Sara Kaljuvee, Anais Holly, Taylor Perry, Alex Tessier, Elissa Alarie, Julia Schell, Brianna Miller, Justine Pelletier, Alysha Corrigan, Paige Farries, Sarah-Maude Lachance, Sabrina Poulin.

Forwards: Gillian Boag, Laura Russell, Emily Tuttosi, Tyson Beukeboom, Emma Taylor, Olivia Demerchant, Alexandria Ellis, Ngalula, McKinley Hunt, Brittany Kassil, Daleaka Menin, Mikiela Nelson.

RWC history: 1991: 5th, 1994: 6th, 1998: 4th, 2002: 4th, 2006: 4th, 2010: 6th, 2014: 2nd, 2017: 5th.

Last five results (most recent first): Beat Fiji 24-7, beat Italy 33-24, beat Australia 22-10, lost to Black Ferns 28-0, beat USA 36-5

Outlook: The schedule makers got it right by leaving the Canada-USA clash until last. That’s the fixture sure to decide the pool winner.

Predicted finish: semifinals

USA

Winners of the inaugural World Cup, and runners-up the following two, things haven’t been so swell recently.

In fact, they haven’t finished better than fourth at any tournament since, and aren’t exactly heading into the looming tournament in form.

Sure, they scratched past Scotland 21-17 in a warm-up match recently, but they were also hammered 52-14 by England, and won just one of three games at this year’s Pacific Four Series.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Kate Zackary will captain the USA at the World Cup.

If that wasn’t bad enough, they’ve lost their last three games to Canada, who they will almost certainly have to beat if they’re to top the pool.

Regardless, the quarterfinals should be a given for the USA, who are coached by former Saracens coach Rob Cain.

Their squad includes nine players with previous World Cup experience, and will be captained by Exeter Chiefs No 8 Kate Zackary, one of a bunch of players who play domestically in the Allianz Premier 15s.

Zackary has captained the USA since 2018, while prop Hope Rogers will feature in her third World Cup.

Coach: Rob Cain

Squad:

Backs: Evi Ashenbrucker, Elizabeth Cairns, Kathryn Johnson, Rachel Johnson, Jordan Matyas, Georgie Perris-Redding, Hallie Taufoou, Kate Zackary, Eti Haungatau, Alev Kelter, Gabriella Cantorna, Megan Foster, McKenzie Hawkins, Katana Howard, Meya Bizer, Lotte Clapp, Tess Feury, Bridget Kahele, Olivia Ortiz, Carly Waters, Jennine Detiveaux.

Forwards: Joanna Kitlinski, Kathryn Treder, Jenny Kronish, Kristine Sommer, Catherine Benson, Jett Hayward, Charli Jacoby, Nick James, Erica Jarrell, Maya Learned, Hope Rogers.

RWC history: 1991: Champions, 1994: 2nd, 1998: 2nd, 2002: 5th, 2006: 5th, 2010: 5th, 2014: 6th, 2017: 4th.

Recent results: Beat Scotland 21-17, lost to England 52-14, lost to Black Ferns 50-6, beat Australia 16-14, lost to Canada 36-5

Outlook: As per above, they’ll need to get past rivals Canada to top the pool. Regardless, bank on them featuring in the knock-out stage.

Predicted finish: quarterfinals

David Rogers/Getty Images Italy’s Sofia Stefan, pictured passing against England during the 2017 World Cup, is back for this year’s tournament.

ITALY

Topped European qualifying to reach their fifth World Cup in another sign women’s rugby is on the rise in Italy.

Wins against Wales and Scotland in this year’s Six Nations was another, a year after the first centralised contracts for women were offered in a bid to be more competitive on the world stage.

Italy has not finished higher than eighth at a World Cup in four previous appearances, but being drawn in a pool without heavyweights England, France and New Zealand has set them up for a tilt at the quarterfinals this time round.

Reaching the final eight would be considered a success for the Elisa Giordano captained team, which includes key player Manuela Furlan, a talented outside back who looked set to miss the tournament after hurting her knee during a warm-up match against France.

Italy also has a talented pivot – Beatrice Rigoni – and a powerful ball carrying midfielder in the form of Alyssa D’Inca, 20, worth keeping an eye out for.

Coach: Andrea Di Giandomenico

Squad:

Backs: Ilaria Arrighetti, Giada Franco, Elisa Giordano, Isabella Locatelli, Francesca Sgorbini, Beatrice Veronese, Beatrice Capomaggi, Alyssa D’Inca, Beatrice Rigoni, Michela Sillari, Emma Stevanin, Veronica Madia, Manuela Furlan, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, Sara Barattin, Sofia Stefan, Maria Magatti, Gaia Maris, Aura Muzzo

Forwards: Melissa Bettoni, Silvia Turani, Vittoria Vecchini, Giordana Duca, Valeria Fedrighi, Sara Tounesi, Francesa Barro, Lucia Gai, Michela Merlo, Sara Seye, Emanuela Stecca.

RWC history: 1991: 8th, 1998: 12th, 2002: 12th, 2017: 9th.

Recent results: Lost to Canada 33-24, beat Wales 10-8, beat Scotland 20-13, lost to Ireland 29-8, lost to England 74-0.

Outlook: Most likely route to the quarterfinals will be as one of the best third-placed finishers from pool play.

Predicted finish: pool play

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Japanese players pictured during last month’s test against the Black Ferns at Eden Park.

JAPAN

Annihilated 95-12 by the Black Ferns in warm-up match last month, it’s clear Japan aren’t going to feature at the crunch stage of the tournament.

In fact, they head into their fifth World Cup with just one previous win under their belt in tournament history, a 10-5 win over Sweden in 1994.

Coached by former Canada hooker Lesley McKenzie, the only female head coach at the tournament, there is reason for some optimism, however.

That would be their wins against Australia and Fiji in May, when they also beat an Australian Barbarians side in Brisbane.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Japanese player Iroha Nagata on the charge against the Black Ferns in Auckland last month.

There was also a drawn series against South Africa and Ireland, who are rated significantly higher (sixth) than the 13th-ranked Japanese.

Prop Saki Minami will captain Japan in New Zealand, where they will surely target Italy in their final pool match.

Coach: Lesley McKenzie

Squad:

Backs: Kyoko Hosokawa, Yuki Ito, Sakurako, Ayano Nagai, Iroha Nagata, Seina Saito, Misaki Suzuku, Maki Takano, Mana Furuta, Rinka Matsuda, Shione Nakayama, Ayaka Suzuki, Komachi Imakugi, Ayasa Otsuka, Minori Yamamoto, Ria Anoku, Al Hirayama, Megumi Abe, Moe Tsuki, Hinano Nagura

Forwards: Nijiho Nagata, Kotomi Taniguchi, Masami Kawamura, Wako Kitano, Yuna Sato, Kie Tamai, Otoka Yoshimura, Sachiko Kato, Hinata Komaki, Makoto Lavemai, Saki Minami, Yuka Sadaka.

RWC history: 1991: 11th, 1994: 8th, 2002: 13th, 2017: 11th.

Recent results: Lost to Black Ferns 95-12, beat Ireland 29-10, lost to Ireland 57-22, lost to Ireland 15-12, lost to Scotland 36-12

Outlook: Realistically, Japan aren’t getting out of this pool. However, they’ll sure target the Italy game as one they might get something out of.

Predicted finish: pool play