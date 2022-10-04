How to watch the Black Ferns chase Rugby World Cup glory

The Black Ferns are playing in their first Rugby World Cup on home soil in October and November.

The long wait is almost over.

The first women's Rugby World Cup to be held on New Zealand soil is upon us, with the Covid-delayed competition kicking off next Saturday with an opening day triple-header at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns enter their home tournament as the defending champions, having won the 2017 edition in Ireland.

But the five-time winners face an almighty battle to retain their crown against an England team riding a record-breaking 25 test winning streak and a French side that has beaten them four times in a row.

Diehard rugby fans needn't miss a single try, tackle or scrum as all 26 matches will be broadcast live over the next five weekends.

Here's a handy guide to watching the tournament from the comfort of your own sofa.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Black Ferns have had plenty to smile about since master coach Wayne Smith took the reins in April.

Who is the official broadcaster for the tournament?

Spark Sport holds the broadcast rights for the Rugby World Cup and will show every moment live and on-demand via its paid-for streaming service.

To watch all the action, viewers will need to pay a subscription fee of $24.99 per month. They can also sign up for a 7-day free trial – handy if you just want to see the business end of the tournament.

Once registered, content can be streamed across numerous devices, including Smart TVs, desktop computers, laptops, phones and tablets. For more information, visit Spark Sport's website.

Here’s hoping Spark Sport's coverage is smoother than the men's 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, when it was plagued by technical issues that, ahem, sparked an angry backlash from subscribers.

Will any games be shown on free-to-air?

Yes. Spark Sport has joined forces with Three, which will show eight of the 26 matches on free-to-air television.

Those games include the Black Ferns' three pool fixtures, two of the four quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final.

However, only the semifinals and the tournament decider will be shown live.

The five other games on Three will all be broadcast with an hour delay, apart from the Black Ferns' final Pool A clash with Scotland, which will be on 2½ hours after its completion. Go figure.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Two-time Rugby World Cup winner Melodie Robinson will be part of World Rugby's commentary team.

Who is on the commentary team?

Spark Sport and Three have put together an eclectic presenting team to cover the tournament.

Experienced broadcasters Scotty Stevenson and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby will front the coverage in the studio, with panellists Kristina Sue and Sene Naoupu – who played at World Cups for the Black Ferns and Ireland respectively – offering expert analysis.

Newshub's Narelle Sindos will share hosting duties while Brodie Kane and comedian Urzila Carlson are being deployed as roving reporters, bringing some colour and humour to proceedings.

World Rugby's nine-strong commentary team includes two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Black Fern Melodie Robinson, former sevens standouts Honey Hireme-Smiler and Karl Te Nana, and England great Rachael Burford.

Rikki Swannell, Sean Maloney, Rupert Cox, Kirstie Stanaway and Natalie Yoannidis complete the lineup.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Charmaine McMenamin and the Black Ferns kick off their title defence against Australia on October 8.

What is the Black Ferns' schedule?

The Black Ferns are in Pool A and begin their title defence against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday, October 8.

They have never lost to the Wallaroos in 22 tests but were pushed hard when the two teams met last in Adelaide in August, winning 22-14 to retain the O'Reilly Cup.

Wayne Smith's side then take on world No 9 Wales the following weekend (Sunday, October 16) in Waitākere, before completing their pool fixtures against 10th-ranked Scotland in Whangarei on Saturday, October 22.

Should they progress as expected the quarterfinals (featuring the top two in each pool, plus the two best third-placed teams) take place on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, with the semifinals both played at Eden Park on Saturday, November 5.

The final will be held at the same venue on Saturday, November 12.

AT A GLANCE

Black Ferns' Rugby World Cup fixtures

Saturday, October 8: Black Ferns v Australia, Auckland, 7.15pm

Sunday, October 16: Black Ferns v Wales, Waitākere, 3.15pm

Saturday, October 22: Black Ferns v Scotland, Whangarei, 4.45pm