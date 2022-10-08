Recap: Black Ferns vs Australia - Rugby World Cup at Eden Park

It’s finally here – the women’s Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Ferns will kickoff their quest for a sixth crown against the Wallaroos at Eden Park on Saturday night.

More than 40,000 fans – a record for a women’s rugby match – are expected to front on opening day, which will feature two other matches.

Before the Black Ferns and Aussies take the field, heavyweights France (against South Africa) and England (against Fiji) will also play.

*How to watch the Rugby World Cup

THE GAME

What: World Cup, Pool A, Black Ferns v Wallaroos

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Kickoff: Saturday, 7.15pm (live coverage on Stuff from 6.45pm

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sharni Williams of Australia is tackled by the Black Ferns defence.

THE TEAMS

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Amy du Plessis, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Kendra Cocksedge, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Charmaine McMenamin, Chelsea Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Luka Connor, Phillippa Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Maia Roos, Kendra Reynolds, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Hazel Tubic, Sylvia Brunt.

Wallaroos: Pauline Piliae, Bienne Terita, Georgia Friedrichs, Sharni Williams, Ivania Wong, Arabella McKenzie, Iliseva Batibasaga, Grace Hamilton, Shannon Parry (c), Emily Chancellor, Atasi Lafai, Sera Naiqama, Bridie O'Gorman, Adiana Talakai, Liz Patu. Reserves: Ashley Marsters, Emily Robinson, Eva Karpani, Michaela Leonard, Grace Kemp, Layne Morgan, Trilleen Pomare, Lori Cramer.

THE REFS

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Sara Cox (England), Kat Roche (USA)

Television match official: Ian Tempest (England)

THE ODDS

Black Ferns $1.02 Wallaroos $12

THE WEATHER

Partly cloudy and 14degc with the slightest easterly breeze at kickoff.

THE HISTORY

Played 22, Black Ferns 22 wins, Wallaroos 0 wins.