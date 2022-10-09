Recap - Rugby World Cup, Pool B: Italy beat USA in Pool B in Whāngarei

12:30, Oct 09 2022

Join us for live coverage as the USA take on Italy in a Rugby World Cup Pool B match in Whangarei.

Jennine Detiveaux of the United States runs with the ball against Italy in a Rugby World Cup Pool B game in WhÄngarei.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
Jennine Detiveaux of the United States runs with the ball against Italy in a Rugby World Cup Pool B game in WhÄngarei.