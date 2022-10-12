Mark Reason: Ruby Tui helps us fall back in love with rugby with her stellar opening night performance

Mark Reason is a sports columnist for Stuff

OPINION: Thank you, Ruby Tui.

You helped some of us fall in love with rugby all over again. You reminded us what a beautiful sport rugby is when it becomes a game of evasion rather than collision. You reminded us what it is like to play with joy and vision and skill and bravery. You showed us that if you have the spirit, then you can ride your unicorn out of the deepest spiral of despair and reach that rainbow.

You also showed World Rugby that it has to do something about the boring bashfest that men’s rugby has become. They have to find space again for the male creators to play in and there are only two ways to do that. Make the pitch larger or reduce the number of players on it.

Tui was able to play because there is more room on the pitch in the women’s game due to lower levels of speed. That is a blessing. It means that the players like Tui, who see the grass as a field of dreams, can find their way past the bodies and through into the light.

And how Tui lit up Eden Park on Saturday night. Of course, it wasn’t all what she likes to call unicorns and rainbows. After some heroic defence early on – making big tackles and blocking out potential try scorers on the New Zealand line – she threw a poor pass that Ruahei Demant had little chance of hauling in. The loose ball was snaffled by Australia’s left wing Ivania Wong who scooted up the other end to score.

Stuff Ruby Tui lit up the Rugby World Cup on day one.

This was the moment when a lesser player and person might have disappeared. They might have soaked in self-pity, pouting about how they had just gone from one side of the pitch to the other in their desire to support teammates. And where were those teammates when they made that little tired mistake.

But Tui’s roots are much stronger than that. She has talked in her book ‘Straight Up’ - and yes, she decided to write it when she saw only the stories of male rugby players on the shelves of bookshops - of the darkness of some of her childhood.

In the book, she writes of the early difficulties of having a Samoan father and a Pakeha mother who just didn’t get on. She has talked of alcohol abuse in the household and of seeing a friend of her father’s die of an overdose.

She says looking back: “People are so scared of the dark but without those times you can't appreciate the light. You learn things at rock bottom that you'll never learn on mountaintops… If you don't take each moment for how precious it really is, there is a darkness and, if you get into that spiral, it is closer than you think.

“Every day the sun rises, I get this free, amazing food, and I get to high-five my team-mates who I genuinely love. I am OK, healthy and I woke up today. It is so special if you sit with that. Sometimes the darkness truly shows you the light.”

And maybe that is how she felt after that mistake. Tui didn’t let the darkness swallow her. She saw the light and went on to produce one of the most inspiring performances in the history of World Cups. Without her I doubt whether the Black Ferns would have come back from the 17-0 deficit.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns in full flight at Eden Park.

Tui won a turnover penalty for not releasing. She regathered the kick-off after the Wallaroos’ third try, she gave the pass for Stacey Fluhler to make yards up the touchline and she cleared out bodies to create the fast ball off which the Black Ferns scored their first try.

The second Black Ferns try epitomised Tui’s extraordinary workrate. She caught the ball near to the sideline off Australia’s goalline clearance and threw a perfect long pass infield to Renee Holmes. Demant took the ball on and when she was tackled threw the ball up off the ground to her supporting teammate. That teammate was Tui.

She had no right to be there, but that’s not the point. She is always there for her teammates. It’s how she feels. Portia Woodman ended up scoring the try, but Tui provided the crucial links.

I can pay Tui no higher compliment than to say she is like Wallabies great David Campese without the ego. She has the same extraordinary roving ability, but most of the time she uses it for the glory of others.

Some of her defence in the first half seemed mad. Tui seemed like the kid in the playground who wanted to cover every tackle on the pitch. She was all over the place and yet better teams might pick the holes – but then this is her first year playing 15s for the Black Ferns. So much to learn still and yet already so good.

Coach Wayne Smith has clearly given her licence to play all over the pitch. He may consider moving her to fullback to replace Holmes who was exposed in defence when trying to cover outside her wings, but he will be reluctant. Smith knows that at fallback Tui would not have quite the same freedom.

And like Campo you have to let Tui run free. As in the lyrics of Ruby Tuesday;

“Don’t question why she needs to be so free

She’ll tell you it’s the only way to be…

Catch your dreams before they slip away.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant was one of their best against Australia.

Tui spent the second half on Saturday night catching dreams. She has an almost telepathic relationship with Demant. The pair of them connected twice in the breakout that provoked Australia’s double yellow card and then there was the try of the round.

The Black Ferns won a lineout just inside Australia’s half, moved the ball up in midifeld and then switched back to the blind. Chelsea Bremner passed out the back to Demant who was flattened as she gave a soft pass inside to Tui who was ‘gone girl’. She had 50 metres to the line but Australia didn’t lay a hand on her.

The Eden Park crowd stood to Tui. And so they should. It was a try to cherish. And the remarkable 30-year-old had every right to bask in the sunshine of the moment. But great players don’t do that. Great players wade through the middle of an Australian ruck like a ninth forward and smash the opposition No 8 to the ground.

That’s what Tui was up to in the dying embers of the match. ‘Straight up’. Every moment is precious. I’m not a fan of the cult of sports people as role models. Most of them aren’t up to it. Why should they be? But Tui certainly set our daughters an example on Saturday night – so let’s leave her with the last words, a sort of compendium of hope.

“I cannot play in a team where I don't want to die for my sisters next to me… We are rugby. New Zealand is rugby. So I'm all about it. Let's do something. Let's get it… This has been a dream for such a long time. We’ve done so much already as a team but we still have so much to do. Now the real work begins. Let’s do something New Zealand.”