Rugby World Cup: Why the Eden Park atmosphere and Black Ferns' haka brought me to tears

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Honey Hireme-Smiler is a former Black Fern, Sky Sport commentator, and Stuff columnist for the Rugby World Cup

OPINION: I've been to many games at Eden Park as a supporter, and as a worker. I've also had the privilege to wear the black jersey and play there, but I've never felt the emotion that swept over me on Saturday night when I stood with the 30,000-plus people and joined the Black Ferns to sing the national anthem. It brought me to tears of joy as they performed the haka.

A lot of that emotion was a sense of relief and true happiness that has been a long time coming. To see the stadium full, to see the poi twirling, to hear the roars and feel the excitement around the stadium was a moment in history that I will tell my new 6-week-old granddaughter about.

That women’s rugby is valued, it's exciting and it has come to fruition and will continue to evolve and grow so that one day if she chooses to play rugby she will have plenty of role models to look up to.

Heading into this weekend's second round there is plenty to discuss:

What can we take from the Black Ferns' opening performance and what does it mean for their title hopes?

The opening half-hour was one to forget for the Black Ferns. They made a very shaky start and were unable to hold possession and gain any decent territory.

Australia, meanwhile, were relentless and clinical and had three tries to show for it by the 30-minute mark.

Thankfully Joanah Ngan-Woo scored a nerve-settling try and at 17-12 down at halftime the Black Ferns were able to come out of the changing sheds with a whole new mindset.

Two yellow cards to Australia was the turning point in the 54th minute, and the Black Ferns’ belief skyrocketed again as they went on to light up the stadium to clinch a convincing win against their arch-rivals.

It may be too early to call yet, but once the Black Ferns found their flow, they were untouchable and unstoppable. The injection of the Sevens Sisters Stacey Fluhler, Portia Woodman and Sarah Hirini has been huge and the Black Ferns’ strike force out wide is lethal once they get on a roll.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ruby Tui scoots clear of the Wallaroos defence at Eden Park.

Who impressed most among the Black Ferns?

It’s hard to go past Ruby Tui. She proved to be a real handful, constantly probing the Australian defensive line with her 13 carries, 165 run metres, beating seven defenders and banking two tries alongside Woodman’s hat-trick.

Tui continues to evolve her skill set and has the personality that every rugby fan has to fall in love with.

What should Wayne Smith do with selections for Wales and who should get an opportunity in the starting XV?

Wales showed character to hold off Six Nations rivals Scotland so this is the battle of the unbeaten pool A teams on Sunday. The Black Ferns will need a much better start and we are likely to see Smith make some changes to give players like veteran Renee Wickliffe, sevens star Theresa Fitzpatrick and young guns Ariana Bayler and Tanya Kalounivale some much-needed game time.

Expect this game to be another hard-fought tussle as Wales have some big ball runners, and have the endurance and skillset to play long phases of play to build pressure and turn it into points.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Ariana Bayler should be given an opportunity against Wales, writes Honey Hireme-Smiler.

After watching England's dominant second half against Fiji, will they be even harder to beat than we first thought?

The Red Roses didn’t make the best start, either, but flexed their muscles against Fiji with an 84-19 thumping in the first time the two teams had played each other.

England allowed Fiji to score two thrilling tries in the first half but then they turned the screws and ramped up the tempo in the second half, piling on 10 tries and showing the world they are not here to muck around.

Their set piece was strong and clinical, and their rolling maul ominous for the other sides. The pack set the foundations for their talented, speedy backline to showcase what they are capable of and they put every team on alert.

It’s now a record 26 successive wins for the Red Roses who showed why they are No 1 in the world and look just as tough to beat as we all suspected.