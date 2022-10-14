Ruby Tui shifts to fullback as Black Ferns ring changes for World Cup clash with Wales

The Black Ferns added a karanga to their haka before they played Australia in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns v Wales

Where: Waitākere Stadium, Auckland

When: Sunday, October 16, 3.15pm

Live coverage: Spark Sport, live updates on Stuff

The Black Ferns have rung the changes for their second World Cup pool clash, against Wales at Auckland’s Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

Following their 41-17 opening-game win over Australia at Eden Park last Saturday night, coach Wayne Smith has opted to make several tweaks to his lineup for another match the home side are expected to win comfortably on their way to the knockout stage.

Five players will make their World Cup debuts, including prop Tanya Kalounivale, flanker Alana Bremner and reserve prop Krystal Murray, who all return after not being considered for the opening game due to injury.

X-factor winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga (calf) and loose forward and co-captain Kennedy Simon (leg) remain sidelined, not set to be available until next Saturday’s final pool match against Scotland in Whangārei.

Kalounivale replaces Amy Rule at tighthead, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu gets her first start in the black jersey, in place of Phillipa Love at loosehead, while hookers Luka Connor (starting) and Georgia Ponsonby (bench) swap roles.

Stuff Ruby Tui will wear the Black Ferns No 15 jersey for the first time in Sunday’s match against Wales.

Joanah Ngan-Woo makes way in the second row for Maiakawanakaulani Roos to be promoted to partner Chelsea Bremner, who will have sister Alana for company at No 6, as Charmaine McMenamin moves from the blindside to No 8 in place of Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, and Kendra Reynolds swaps with Sarah Hirini to take the No 7 jersey.

Veteran halfback Kendra Cocksedge moves to the reserves (in place of Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu), with Ariana Bayler handed a start alongside captain Ruahei Demant at first five-eighth.

There is a new-look midfield pairing with Theresa Fitzpatrick in for Amy du Plessis (bench) at second five-eighth and Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt promoted to a start at centre, with Stacey Fluhler rested.

Opening-game hat-trick hero Portia Woodman is retained on the left wing, joined on the right wing by her partner, Renee Wickliffe, with another opening-game star in Ruby Tui shifting from the No 14 jersey to don the No 15 one for the first time.

“We are balancing a desire to keep as much continuity as possible, but we want to give players the opportunity to put their form out on the park,” Smith said. “So we are putting in a lot of work around who plays when.

“We need to use this whole occasion to make us better. We’re in our own country, marching behind our flag, it is the greatest time in our life. We need to use that to our advantage.”

The Black Ferns have met Wales on four previous occasions, all at World Cups – winning 24-6 in 1991, 41-8 in 2010, 63-7 in 2014 and 44-12 in 2017.

The Welsh, who finished third in this year’s Six Nations, go into the game on the back of a heart-stopping 18-15 win over Scotland in Whangārei last Sunday, prevailing via an 86th minute penalty goal to replacement halfback Keira Bevan.

AT A GLANCE

Black Ferns: Ruby Tui, Renee Wickliffe, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (c), Ariana Bayler, Charmaine McMenamin, Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale, Georgia Ponsonby, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu. Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis, Hazel Tubic.