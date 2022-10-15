Recap: Australia battle back to beat Scotland in Rugby World Cup thriller

15:35, Oct 15 2022

Australia edge Scotland 14-12 in Whangārei to keep their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal hopes alive.

Scotland's Sarah Bonar runs into traffic during their Pool A Rugby World Cup clash with Australia.
Phil Walter/Getty Images
