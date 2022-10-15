USA summon big finish to power past Japan for Rugby World Cup pool victory

United States halfback Olivia Ortiz sends the ball out in their victory over Japan in Whangārei.

At Northland Events Centre, Whangarei: USA 30 (Joanna Kitlinksy try 45min, Alev Kilter try 55min, Elizabeth Cairns try 62min, Jennine Detiveaux try 70min; Gabby Cantorna pen, Kelter pen, 2 con), Japan 17 (Megumi Abe try 4min, Hinano Nagura try 51min, Komachi Imakugi try 76min; Imakugi con). HT: 3-5.

Yellow card: Kathryn Johnson (USA) 13min, Komachi Imakugi (Japan) 78min.

It took them a while to get going, but the USA woke from a first-half slumber in the nick of time to secure an important Rugby World Cup victory over Japan in Whangārei on Saturday.

The Americans scored all four of their tries playing into the breeze in the second spell to secure their first victory of the tournament – an important bonus-point result that keeps them in the hunt for a spt in the quarterfinals after a first-up loss to Italy.

Japan, by contrast, are now almost certainly out of contention for the knockout round after dropping to a second straight defeat for the Cup, despite a hugely improved performance following their 41-5 opening loss to Canada. They scored three try themselves, but just could not contain the surging Americans over the run home.

“We came out with a bit more belief this time around,” said a delighted USA skipper Kate Zackary afterwards. “We came here to have a performance today, and we needed a performance, and the girls showed up. I’m really proud of them.

“Deep down we knew how important that second half was. We needed to shine in that second half and every player did, one through 23.”

It was a vastly improved second-half effort by the Americans as they reduced their error count and got their power game going when it mattered. Japan, though, never stopped trying, had real moments of class and were markedly better than their shaky first-up effort.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Japan No 8 Seina Saito on the charge in Saturday’s World Cuo pool clash against the USA.

The Japanese, running into a stiff breeze, had shocked the Americans with a stirring first-half effort to cross for the only try of the spell, and a 5-3 lead. Impressive halback Megumi Abe was the try-scorer for the undersized, but deliciously committed, Japan side early on when the Sakura converted brilliantly from a lineout just five metres out, set up by a terrific run from No 10 Ayasa Otsuka.

The Americans committed a host of errors through the opening 40 and could never get their game rolling with any fluency, nor make use of the breeze at their backs. Japan had a significant edge in territory, possession and running metres (148-94) and thoroughly deserved their lead.

The USA clearly got the message at the break as they came out with much more purpose, and power, in the third quarter, running in tries to hooker Joanna Kitlinksy and midfielder Alev Kilter, in reply to a nice finish by Japan wing Hinano Nagura from a quickly tapped penalty, to work into a 13-10 lead.

Replacement back Elizabeth Cairns made it 20-10 early in the final quarter when she ran on to a perfectly weighted grubber and outstanding wing Jennine Detiveaux wrapped it up with the bonus-point try 10 minutes from time.

Speedy Japan wing Komachi Imakugi, who ran for 98 metres, competed the scoring with a dazzling individual effort from 50m out.

MVP

Japan got strong showings from halfback Abe and wing Imakugi, but look no further than blockbusting American wing Detiveaux for the game’s standout showing. She ran for 67m, beat six defenders and notched a try.

The big moment

Cairns’ try in the 62nd minute made it safe for the Americans, and killed off Japan’s challenge. It was a slick finish off handy runs from Detiveaux and Kilter.

Match rating

6/10: The proverbial game of two halves burst to life after a turgid, error-prone first 40, with six tries, and some nice skills, over the run home.

The big picture

The USA remain in the quarterfinal hunt heading into their final pool game against Canada, while the Japanese are playing for pride only now.