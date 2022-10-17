The Podium: Rugby World Cup equal pay and the misconception about women's sport

This week marks 50 years since the passing of the Equal Pay Act in Aotearoa, but the gender pay gap remains vast. The current gender pay gap for Pākehā women is 11%, for Māori women it’s 19% and for Pasifika women it’s 25%, according to Mind The Gap, who presented a petition to parliament last week calling for pay gap transparency.

In sport, particularly rugby, the pay gap is wider. Zoë George writes.

The Black Ferns are the highest paid at the Rugby World Cup. Some teams receive little to no payment and NZ Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol reports some English players are on minimum wage, even though they are tournament favourites. But the English will receive a $30,000 per person bonus if they win. Currently no bonus is being offered to the Black Ferns if they manage to lift the trophy a record sixth time.

For the Black Ferns there is still at least a 73% pay gap with the All Blacks.

According to the current Rugby Players’ collective agreement, Black Ferns are given $2000 per week assembly fees. For the All Blacks it’s $7500. The Black Ferns base retainer is about $35,000 with the highest paid players earning approximately $120,000. Appearance fees, and other benefits - including contributions to a super fund and intellectual property - are added on top. For All Blacks, top players currently earn $1 million plus.

The Black Ferns Sevens are almost on an equal footing, with pay pools varying slightly depending on the number of senior players in the side.

For Super Rugby Pacific retainers range from $75,000 to $195,000, with regular All Blacks earning above that on a tiered scale. For women’s Super Rugby Aupiki, players are understood to receive approximately $6000 for the covid-impacted three-round competition. For women playing Farah Palmer Cup, the gap is 100% with their male counterparts in NPC.

One argument to not pay the women the same is that they do not bring equal commercial value - audiences, sponsorship or broadcast dollars - to the sport. But Nichol said that attitude is “fundamentally wrong”.

“Why is AIG, why is Adidas, why are these global brands going to touch rugby if it’s just males? So the argument they [women] don’t have commercial value is not correct. I would argue your commercial value is massively eroded if you don't have both genders involved. Commercially they do have value, 100%,” he said.

He said while the Black Ferns are unable to sell out stadiums like the All Blacks, one day it will happen. He said male players also really care about the women and want the best for them in rugby. Because of that, they’ve been able to “fast track” player payments for women in rugby.

“If you are asking a player to turn up and train five days a week, and work with … full-time coaches, full-time trainers … they've all been paid. They've all got a mortgage, they all got a house. Where are the values in it? That's just fundamentally wrong.”

Nichol said there is “more work to do”, but expects to make progress towards closing the pay gap in the next four to five months.

New Zealand Rugby said in a statement last week a “significant investment” has been made towards the Black Ferns’ World Cup campaign including “transitioning our professional women’s players to a full-time employment model for the first time in 2022”.

”...Our annual investment in player salaries is now nearly $2 million and there has been a significant increase in annual assembly fees since the 2017 Rugby World Cup.”

Other sports have been able to close the gender pay gap on an international level, but those who have been able to do it have lower operating costs than New Zealand Rugby.

In 2018 New Zealand Football agreed to equal working conditions, closing the gender pay gap for international Football Ferns. This followed reports of female players leaving the game because they could not afford to represent New Zealand.

At the upcoming Rugby League World Cup, Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns will receive equal match fees. The prize money however is $120,000 for men, and $70,000 for women, according to New Zealand Rugby League. In both sports, outside of international duties, men still have more opportunities to earn bigger dollars playing for football or NRL clubs.

But cricket has been able to close the gender pay gap in some instances in New Zealand. In July in a “landmark agreement”, equal pay for equal play was recognised, with women at international and domestic level receiving equal match fees with their male counterparts.

While the White Ferns had a boost in base retainers, Black Caps’ base retainers are still higher because of the amount of cricket played during the year. Within the contracts, women still have room to pursue other careers outside of cricket or participate in other global T20 leagues.

It took 18 months to negotiate, Cricket Players Association chief executive Health Mills said, and it was achieved because of a principles based approach, with help from an Australia equal pay expert.

Those seven principles were based around social license, investment into the women’s game, seeing women’s cricket as a “growth” product and with an overarching principle “that pay equity is achieved when women and men earn the same remuneration for work of equal or comparable value”.

“Those principles make sense. No matter where I sit on the spectrum - whether we're male or female - they make sense. [I’ve] never had any pushback on the principles,” he said.

“Trying to get everyone on the same page is our challenge. And we were able to achieve that.”

Mills was able to get 100% buy-in, including from male players. He said closing the gap in some aspects was a “massive step forward”.

“The most frequent comment I get is that ‘this is awesome. We now feel valued for what we do, and we're able to give more time to cricket’,” he said.

Can truly equal pay - where base retainers and match fees are the same - ever be achieved? Mills thinks anything is possible.

“In professional sports … the money's going to go where people are watching.” Mills said with the right framework, the women’s game “could well end up generating more [commercial] money in some areas than the men’s game”.

“As long as [the framework] is fair, and rewards people equally for what they do but also recognises the value they bring in,” Mills said he foresaw huge opportunities for women cricketers, and could see a time when the women would be “earning just as much as the men, particularly in the T20 comps”.

“If you're a young female at secondary school in New Zealand now … think about cricket as a sport you want to play. Our best female players, with their T20 competition fees, are earning $250,000-$300,000 a year, and they travel the world. Why would you not want to do that?”

From a legal standpoint, according to employment lawyer and regular Stuff columnist Susan Hornsby-Geluk, there is a “real case to answer” for paying the Black Ferns equally.

She said under the Equal Pay Act men and women who are employed in the same or a substantially similar job, and under the same conditions of employment, are entitled to equal pay.

“Are the Black Ferns performing the same job as the All Blacks? That involves questions of ‘are there similar skill levels, effort levels, and responsibilities?’ And I think it's definitely arguable that there [are]. These are professional athletes performing on an international stage,” she said.

“The second question is, ‘are the conditions substantially similar?’ This involves a consideration of expectations, pressure, audience, etc. But I don’t think that you can simply say because sponsors and the audience might not be as interested in women’s rugby, that the conditions aren’t the same, because that becomes a self-perpetuating cycle fuelled by underinvestment.”

Hornsby-Geluk said as the Black Ferns are performing the same job, under similar conditions to the All Blacks, they are “entitled to equal pay”.

“This should be recognised by New Zealand Rugby. It's time for us to hold their feet to the flame and really look seriously at whether the Black Ferns should be paid on an equal basis to the All Blacks.”

