Blow for Wallaroos as frontrower handed three-week Rugby World Cup ban for foul play

The Wallaroos’ Rugby World Cup hopes have been dealt a hefty blow after frontrower Ashley Marsters was handed a three-week ban following her red card against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Reserve hooker Marsters was given her marching orders for a high tackle on Sarah Law in the 76th minute of Australia’s tense 14-12 win over the Scots at Northland Events Centre.

The infringement came minutes after Marsters had barged her way over for the score-levelling try in a feisty Pool A encounter as the Wallaroos rebounded from 12-0 down at halftime to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

READ MORE:

* Australia fight back for tense 14-12 Rugby World Cup pool win over Scotland

* Portia Woodman tramples over flailing winger in eerie similarity to famous Jonah Lomu try

* Take Five: The big talking points after the second round of Rugby World Cup matches



Marsters appeared before an independent judicial committee on Monday and plead not guilty to the charge, disputing that she had committed an act of foul play or that the offence was worth of a red card.

However, after reviewing the evidence, the three-person panel – chaired by Brenda Heather-Latu and featuring former All Black Ofisa Tonu’u and ex-England international Becky Essex – upheld the original on-field decision and handed Marsters a three-week suspension.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Ashley Marsters scored a try against Scotland but was sent off for a high shot three minutes later.

It could have been even worse for the 28-year-old, with World Rugby recommending a six-week ban for foul play resulting in contact with the head. But the committee took into consideration the mitigating factors and decided Marsters should only serve half of that time.

Marsters has the right to appeal the decision within the next 48 hours. She can also apply to substitute the final week of the sanction for a coaching intervention aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.

The decision is a big blow to Australia’s hopes of going far in the tournament, with Marsters now set to miss at least the next three games, should they make it as far as the semifinals.

They face Wales this Saturday in a clash that will decide who progresses to the quarterfinals, with both teams having lost to the Black Ferns, who have already qualified.

It wasn’t all bad news from the judiciary for the Australians, as Marsters’ fellow frontrower Adiana Talakai was cleared to play against Wales despite being sent off for two yellow cards in the same game.

Since Talakai was shown one yellow card for the technical offence of collapsing a maul and the other for a high tackle, the committee deemed the red card sufficient and that no further sanction was necessary.

Wales’ Donna Rose and Fiji’s Vika Mataruga are also set to attend disciplinary hearings on Tuesday after being cited for foul play.

Mataruga was cited for striking with the shoulder during Fiji’s historic 21-17 win over South Africa in Waitākere, while Rose was pinged for dangerous contact in a ruck or maul in their 56-12 thrashing by the Black Ferns.