Rugby World Cup power rankings: Black Ferns right to focus on up-tempo game

Favourites England book their spot in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals with a gritty 13-7 win over France in Whangarei.

Robert van Royen is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Watching England and France smash and bash each other in a tense Le Crunch rammed home why the Black Ferns have adopted a style anything but that of the European heavyweights.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has long said they can’t match England and France in the power game, hence their expansive and up-tempo game.

They’ll instead uncork their offloading game and attempt to run the bigger and more powerful English and Frenchwomen ragged, as they’ve done in their opening two matches of the World Cup, against Australia and Wales.

Observing Wales give them a tickle up at set piece time at the weekend only reinforced why Smith has gone the direction he would.

He’d just better hope they get decent conditions when they do get a crack at the big guns.

In the meantime, here are this week’s power rankings.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images France’s Joanna Grisez on the charge against England during last week’s tense World Cup match.

1. ENGLAND (2-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

Make that 27 straight wins for the front-runners to be crowned world champions.

However, their 13-7 win over fellow heavyweights France hasn’t gone down well with some, including British writer Matt Merritt, who feels their one-dimensional power game needs a plan B behind it.

Perhaps they’ll loosen up against South Africa this weekend.

2. FRANCE (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

Gave England all they could handle, but their night still ended with an 11th straight loss to their rivals.

What’s clear is they warrant the second favourites tag behind England, and they have the power game to walk over the Black Ferns.

3. NEW ZEALAND (2-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

Blitzed Wales, as expected. But their 56-12 romp came with warning signs, including a sky-high penalty count (17), and two yellow cards.

But, most alarming of all, was the fact Wales enjoyed success at set piece time, including with their rolling maul.

Which begs the question: if Wales can do it, what kind of damage will powerhouses England and France do?

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Ferns wing Portia Woodman breaks out against Wales last weekend.

4. CANADA (2-0) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

Don’t underestimate world No 3 Canada, 22-12 winners over Italy at the weekend.

For all the talk of England, France and New Zealand, the gritty and combative North Americans are the one side that, perhaps at a stretch, could cause a boil over on their day in the sudden-death stage.

5. AUSTRALIA (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 7

Came from 12-0 down to pip Scotland 14-12 and keep their quarterfinal hopes alive, but it came at a cost for the ill-disciplined Wallaroos.

Frontrower Ashley Marsters was handed a three-week ban following her red card during the match, one of two after Adiana Talakai was given her marching orders on the back of two yellow cards.

6. ITALY (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

Couldn’t muster much after fullback Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi scored a peach of a try 30 seconds into their defeat against Canada, who went on to score the next 22 points

The good news is they’re still second in Pool B, and they play Japan at the weekend.

7. USA (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 9

Got a tougher workout from Japan than many would have picked, but have at least given themselves a shot at advancing with a 30-17 win.

Their clash with Canada, who they’ve lost three straight games against, might be the pick of the weekend.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Wales celebrate a try to Sioned Harries against the Black Ferns last weekend.

8. WALES (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 6

Gave the Black Ferns a tickle up at set piece time, starting with an early demolition job of their scrum, but they couldn’t handle the offloading game of the up-tempo Black Ferns.

They’ll fancy their chances against the Wallaroos, that’s for sure.

9. FIJI (1-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

There might not be a more popular result the rest of the way than Fiji’s historic win over South Africa in Auckland on Sunday.

Want to know what it meant to the newcomers? Go back and look at their wild celebrations after No 8 Karalaini Naisewa’s last-gasp try snatched a 21-17 win.

Happy days.

Andrew Cornaga Fiji players celebrate their last ditch try against South Africa last weekend.

10. SCOTLAND (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 10

Spare a thought for the Scots, three-point losers to both Wales and Australia, teams they had every chance to beat.

Now, they must face the Black Ferns.

11. SOUTH AFRICA (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 8

Just when Libbie Janse van Rensburg looked to have booted her team to a 17-14 win over Fiji, the Pacific Islanders roared downfield and stole the only match South Africa were realistically a chance of winning in New Zealand.

Next up is England, who are likely to at least rest some aching bodies.

12. JAPAN (0-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 12

Resigned to spoilers ahead of their final game against Italy, something they’re capable of, judging by the way they held a surprise 5-3 lead against the USA at the half last weekend.