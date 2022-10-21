Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns report card - how they're tracking with quarterfinals looming

Joanah Ngan-Woo mixes starring for the Black Ferns with working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Honey Hireme-Smiler is a former Black Fern, Sky Sport commentator, and Stuff columnist for the Rugby World Cup

OPINION: It still looks a race in three, this World Cup, after heavyweights England and France went at it and the Black Ferns demonstrated their brilliant attack in a big win over Wales.

And how good were Fiji? I marked them as a team to watch before the tournament and their match against South Africa was frantic and exciting throughout the 80 minutes as Fiji showcased their flair and ability, running the ball at all costs. To see tears of joy flow from the Fijiana players as they made history with their first World Cup win was my moment of round two.

As we look to weekend three, and New Zealand facing Scotland on Saturday, here are some key questions to answer:

What has impressed most about the Black Ferns so far?

Their ability to adapt to new combinations and stick to their systems while maintaining their style of play which is attacking, free flowing, eyes up rugby.

There has been a lot said about the influence of the sevens players and the impact that they have, but we cannot go past the team effort. There were numerous changes to the team that took on Wales and a couple of key positional switches (like Ruby Tui to fullback) that were sure to raise some eyebrows.

Stuff Black Ferns loose forward Alana Bremner.

A fresh front row selection and the injection of Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Kendra Reynolds to the starting lineup paid off, as they added some much-needed aggression to win the physical encounters in the breakdown area.

Add the experience of Renee Wickliffe to the back three mix and her silky skills with ball in hand along with the unstoppable Portia Woodman, and Tui proving she can play anywhere, and the Black Ferns have this real aura about them and are building nicely each week. Already their brand of rugby has given us plenty of special moments that continue to light up this tournament.

How much of a worry is their scrum, and their maul defence, and how do they fix it?

I only ever played on the wing in the black jersey so I’m no expert on scrums and mauls and all that nitty gritty which happens in the forwards.

One thing I do know is that the Black Ferns’ forwards will be the first to put their hands up and own that space. I have no doubt they will be teasing out the finer details, technical adjustments and detailed strategies on what they need to work on individually and as a pack.

In the heat of the moment and intensity of the game sometimes the ‘KISS’ game plan is best: Keep It Simple, Sister! All you need is that one leader in the group to pull them in and say: “Sisters this is not good enough, it’s time to step up”.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Charmaine McMenamin is one senior figure who can lift the Black Ferns’ pack.

Charmaine McMenamin holds a lot of mana and she is vital to the leadership of this young forward pack and likely the one to flick that switch for the pack in those intense moments.

Are England beatable and are France legitimate title contenders?

The England and France game was the most anticipated of the round and I don’t think either team showed us anything we didn’t already know. They play a very northern hemisphere style of rugby and chipped away at each other with similar structures of play, and absorbed enormous pressure at times in a stop-start match.

France lost their two best players Laure Sansus and Romane Ménager but the brutality of the contact and heated scuffles off the ball showcased their never give up attitude.

England’s composure and tactical nous proved to be the difference as they held off France to get the win, with superstar Emily Scarratt scoring all of England’s points.

Both teams remain real powerhouses and like the Black Ferns still need to work on their discipline and adding the polish to their attacking strikes.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant offloads against Wales.

Player of the tournament so far?

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant continues to impress me. Her influence on the Black Ferns in their opening two games has been immense. She is leading the team around with a calming confidence and seems to be two steps ahead when it comes to her rugby smarts.

She is decisive on the field, taking the ball to the line, picking off lazy defenders and slicing through herself or putting her runners through holes. Off the ball she is constantly working to be in support for the line breaks, stands her ground defensively and offers great variation to her kicking game.

All in all, Demant looks the complete package and is doing what a captain should. The Ferns can ill afford to lose her when the knockout rounds start.