Black Ferns player ratings: Theresa Fitzpatrick and Renee Wickliffe shine vs Scotland

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

Robert van Royen is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Too big, too strong and too fast.

The Black Ferns hosed Scotland 57-0 in Whangārei on Saturday to romp through pool play unbeaten at the World Cup.

In a game they weren’t required to do a heck of a lot defending, the Kiwis ran amok, scoring nine tries at the Northland Events Centre.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings from the victory.

Renee Holmes: Opened the scoring inside two minutes and went on to score a second try in her 22-point haul. Slotted six from nine off the tee, including a conversion from out wide late in the first half. Ran for 85 metres with ball in hand. 8.5

Renee Wickliffe: Bagged two tries, with the first the pick of them after she put a couple of defenders on skates with a beaut of a step. That said, it’s a wonder referee Aurelie Groizeleau deemed Tubic’s pass to Wickliffe wasn’t forward. Notched a game-high 127 metres. 9

Amy du Plessis: Butchered a try after failing to hang on to a bounce pass late. Was also guilty of forcing a couple of offloads, not that she was the only one as errors crept into the Black Ferns’ game in the second half. 6.5

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Black Fern Renee Wickliffe turned in at outstanding performance against Scotland on Saturday.

Theresa Fitzpatrick: In a word, outstanding. Starting with her sublime offload to help put Holmes away for the opening try inside two minutes, Fitzpatrick played a big hand in a few tries. Did superbly to cling on to a Bremner offload and score a try of her own, and was also dominant when the Black Ferns were required to defend. 9.5

Ayesha Leti-I’iga: Scored just nine minutes into her return from a calf injury, but didn’t have a lot of action go her way before she was subbed in the 47th minute. Nevertheless, a good return for the dangerous wing. 7.5

Hazel Tubic: Ran the cutter effectively in place of Ruahei Demant, particularly in the first half. Encouraging signs if anything were to happen to their primary pivot. 7.5

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c): Enjoyed an easy ride behind a dominant pack, allowing her to provide slick service for the backs. Dished 58 passes in her 46 minutes, the vast majority of them right on the money. 7.5

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u: Plays like her Highlanders brother. Brutal with ball hand – highlighted by her powering through two tackles and reaching out to score in the first half – and put in some seriously good shots on defence. 8.5

Sarah Hirini: The sevens champion made her presence felt by getting over the ball and earning an early penalty. Also ran a fine support line to run in her team’s third five-pointer of the day. Made 11 tackles. 7.5

Alana Bremner: Typically busy both with ball in hand and defensively, chalking up 61 metres and beating four defenders, as well as making nine tackles. 8

Maiakawanakaulani Roos: Yes, that was a wee goose step the lock put on en route to scoring a second half try. Made a team-high 12 tackles. 7.5

Andrew Cornaga The Black Ferns romped past Scotland on Saturday to complete pool play unbeaten.

Joanah Ngan-Woo: How about the show and go by the second-rower, followed by a beaut offload to put Hirini over? 7.5

Amy Rule: Carried with venom (74 metres gained), and helped the Black Ferns’ scrum enjoy some dominance. 8

Georgia Ponsonby: Outside of one over-cooked lineout throw, the rake was right on the money through 46 minutes. Also showed her ability to march through tackles on the carry. 7.5

Phillipa Love: Put in a typically strong performance, anchoring a much improved scrummaging performance. Will be hugely important with France and England looming. 7.5

Reserves

Natalie Delamare: On in the 46th minute, Delamare dished an excellent offload to put Roos over for a try. 7

Krystal Murray: Took over and carried on what Love started after entering the game in the 45th minute. 7

Tanya Kalounivale: Yellow carded for cynically playing the ball on the ground in the 63rd minute, less than 10 minutes after replacing Rule. 5.5

Chelsea Bremner: N/R

Kendra Reynolds: N/R

Kendra Cocksedge: Entered the park early in the second half in what was the 50th test win she’s experienced in the black jersey. 7.5

Sylvia Brunt: Bumped off a defender and uncorked a cracker offload to put Holmes in for one of just two second half tries. Some talent. 7.5

Ruahei Demant: N/R