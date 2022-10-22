Live: Who will the Football Ferns face in their home Fifa World Cup? ... follow the pool draw live

Black Ferns player ratings: Theresa Fitzpatrick and Renee Wickliffe shine vs Scotland

18:55, Oct 22 2022
Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

Robert van Royen is a Stuff sports reporter

OPINION: Too big, too strong and too fast.

The Black Ferns hosed Scotland 57-0 in Whangārei on Saturday to romp through pool play unbeaten at the World Cup.

In a game they weren’t required to do a heck of a lot defending, the Kiwis ran amok, scoring nine tries at the Northland Events Centre.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings from the victory.

Renee Holmes: Opened the scoring inside two minutes and went on to score a second try in her 22-point haul. Slotted six from nine off the tee, including a conversion from out wide late in the first half. Ran for 85 metres with ball in hand. 8.5

Renee Wickliffe: Bagged two tries, with the first the pick of them after she put a couple of defenders on skates with a beaut of a step. That said, it’s a wonder referee Aurelie Groizeleau deemed Tubic’s pass to Wickliffe wasn’t forward. Notched a game-high 127 metres. 9

Amy du Plessis: Butchered a try after failing to hang on to a bounce pass late. Was also guilty of forcing a couple of offloads, not that she was the only one as errors crept into the Black Ferns’ game in the second half. 6.5

Black Fern Renee Wickliffe turned in at outstanding performance against Scotland on Saturday.
Andrew Cornaga/Photosport
Theresa Fitzpatrick: In a word, outstanding. Starting with her sublime offload to help put Holmes away for the opening try inside two minutes, Fitzpatrick played a big hand in a few tries. Did superbly to cling on to a Bremner offload and score a try of her own, and was also dominant when the Black Ferns were required to defend. 9.5

Ayesha Leti-I’iga: Scored just nine minutes into her return from a calf injury, but didn’t have a lot of action go her way before she was subbed in the 47th minute. Nevertheless, a good return for the dangerous wing. 7.5

Hazel Tubic: Ran the cutter effectively in place of Ruahei Demant, particularly in the first half. Encouraging signs if anything were to happen to their primary pivot. 7.5

Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c): Enjoyed an easy ride behind a dominant pack, allowing her to provide slick service for the backs. Dished 58 passes in her 46 minutes, the vast majority of them right on the money. 7.5

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u: Plays like her Highlanders brother. Brutal with ball hand – highlighted by her powering through two tackles and reaching out to score in the first half – and put in some seriously good shots on defence. 8.5

Sarah Hirini: The sevens champion made her presence felt by getting over the ball and earning an early penalty. Also ran a fine support line to run in her team’s third five-pointer of the day. Made 11 tackles. 7.5

Alana Bremner: Typically busy both with ball in hand and defensively, chalking up 61 metres and beating four defenders, as well as making nine tackles. 8

Maiakawanakaulani Roos: Yes, that was a wee goose step the lock put on en route to scoring a second half try. Made a team-high 12 tackles. 7.5

The Black Ferns romped past Scotland on Saturday to complete pool play unbeaten.
Andrew Cornaga
Joanah Ngan-Woo: How about the show and go by the second-rower, followed by a beaut offload to put Hirini over? 7.5

Amy Rule: Carried with venom (74 metres gained), and helped the Black Ferns’ scrum enjoy some dominance. 8

Georgia Ponsonby: Outside of one over-cooked lineout throw, the rake was right on the money through 46 minutes. Also showed her ability to march through tackles on the carry. 7.5

Phillipa Love: Put in a typically strong performance, anchoring a much improved scrummaging performance. Will be hugely important with France and England looming. 7.5

Reserves

Natalie Delamare: On in the 46th minute, Delamare dished an excellent offload to put Roos over for a try. 7

Krystal Murray: Took over and carried on what Love started after entering the game in the 45th minute. 7

Tanya Kalounivale: Yellow carded for cynically playing the ball on the ground in the 63rd minute, less than 10 minutes after replacing Rule. 5.5

Chelsea Bremner: N/R

Kendra Reynolds: N/R

Kendra Cocksedge: Entered the park early in the second half in what was the 50th test win she’s experienced in the black jersey. 7.5

Sylvia Brunt: Bumped off a defender and uncorked a cracker offload to put Holmes in for one of just two second half tries. Some talent. 7.5

Ruahei Demant: N/R

 