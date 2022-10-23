Rugby World Cup: Canada secure second-seed spot after win over United States

Alysha Corrigan of Canada tries to burst through the tackles of the United States players. Canada won the Rugby World Cup pool game

At Waitākere Stadium, Auckland: Canada 29 (Emily Tuttosi 6min, Alex Tessier 16min, Paige Farries 37min, Olivia DeMerchant 60min, Mikiela Nelson 80min tries; Sophie de Goede 2 con) United States 14 (Alev Kelter 19min, Kate Zachary 60min tries; Kelter 2 con). HT: 19-7.

Canada have secured second place in the Rugby World Cup seedings after a 29-14 victory over the United States in their final pool game at Waitākere Stadium on Sunday.

The result means the two teams will meet again in the quarterfinal next weekend, because the United States are seeded seventh.

Should you have believed the pre-match chatter from the commentators, you would have sprinted down to the local bookie and slapped your savings on Canada cruising to an easy victory.

The advice wasn't good.

Then you would then have spent the opening 60 minutes of the game sweating bullets, before replacement prop Olivia DeMerchant eased the anxiety levels by nailing the vital bonus-point try for the Canadians.

The good word prior to kick-off was that Canada would use their final pool game as preparation for the sudden-death fixture, but the reality is they were made to toil by a tenacious United States team that would have regretted having an excellent try to fullback Tess Feury disallowed due to obstruction in the second half.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Sara Svoboda celebrates a try for Canada against the US.

A try in the 71st minute to Kate Zachary closed the gap but the reality was the Canadians were in control at that point.

Canada hooker Emily Tuttosi claimed her sixth try of the tournament off a driving maul in the opening minutes.

Many Kiwi rugby fans have moaned about the lineout drives resulting in so many boring tries in Super Rugby Pacific and the NPC, but until the law book is amended we had best clench our teeth, and be patient.

That means there will be more tries off lineouts when this tournament reaches the sudden-death phase; it's a boring tactic, but as Tuttosi (and later DeMerchant) proved, it's deadly when executed properly.

Playmaker Alex Tessier snared Canada's second five-pointer, before the United States unleashed a cracker when midfielder Alev Kelter set sail for the line like a steel ball blasted out of a cannon.

Kelter is a real athlete; good enough to play football and ice hockey for the US under-20 and under-18 teams, she offers power and determination with her ball carries.

She summed up the determination displayed by the Americans.

The big moment

The blistering start by Canada provided a vital buffer. Two tries in the first 16 minutes offered breathing room before the Yanks counterpunched with impressive defence.

MVP

In addition to bagging a try, Tuttosi worked like a mule when tackling for the victors.

Match rating

6.5/10

It's a fair mark. Things went off the boil in the second quarter. Canada didn't help themselves with their handling errors.

The big picture

Things will really crank up next weekend. We will know which teams will compete against each other in the quarterfinals when the final game between England and South Africa is finished on Sunday afternoon.