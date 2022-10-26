'Avoidable and disgraceful': Kiri Allan slams NZ Rugby for blunder over Black Ferns, All Blacks schedule clash

Hosts led 45-0 after a frantic first half before the pace slowed in the second 40 minutes.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says New Zealand Rugby’s blunder in failing to avoid a schedule clash between the Black Ferns and All Blacks’ matches this Saturday is “disgraceful”.

NZ Rugby says it did not take the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal slot into account when scheduling the All Blacks’ test against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday night.

The Black Ferns kick off against Wales in Whangārei at 7:30pm. The All Blacks face Japan in the first test of their northern tour in Tokyo from 6:50pm (NZ time).

Tongue in cheek, senior Black Ferns Sarah Hirini and Kendra Cocksedge have suggested the public watch the All Blacks test on replay because it clashes with their quarterfinal against Wales.

Allan said she will be supporting the Black Ferns and that NZ Rugby should take tips from the organisers of last Saturday’s draw for the Fifa Women’s World Cup – held next year in Australia and New Zealand.

“@NZRugby, this clash was avoidable, and frankly, disgraceful,” Allan tweeted on Wednesday.

“For tips on how to plan a world standard womens World Cup, suggest you take some tips from @FifaWorldCup who set the standard last w/e w their draw.”

Assuming they qualified, the Black Ferns’ quarterfinal time has been locked in since May last year, as stipulated by World Rugby.

Chris Lendrum, NZ Rugby’s general manager for professional rugby and performance, said they made a mistake and only realised of the clash with the All Blacks once the quarterfinal draw was confirmed last Sunday night.

“It's a simple oversight that's unfortunately had bigger consequences,” he said at a stand-up in Auckland on Wednesday.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT Kendra Cocksedge, second from the left, echoed Sarah Hirini’s suggestion to watch the All Blacks on replay on Saturday night.

“We're really gutted, to be honest. We're like every other rugby fan in New Zealand. We want to watch both games live.

“We were aware of it as an organisation, but the right people weren't aware of it.”

In an earlier statement, NZ Rugby said it never intended to “overshadow” the Black Ferns’ home World Cup campaign but admitted it did not consider World Rugby’s stipulation for the quarterfinals.

“Unfortunately, when Japan Rugby set the kick-off time for the All Blacks test, NZR did not take into account the Rugby World Cup stipulation that the host nation would play in the quarterfinal 2 time slot regardless of pool results and may inadvertently cause a clash,” NZ Rugby said.

The Black Ferns’ quarterfinal is the second of Saturday’s double header at Northland Events Centre.

The first is France against Italy at 4:30pm. The Black Ferns, if they beat Wales, will play the winner of that match in next Saturday’s semifinals at Eden Park.

Lendrum said they pushed for changes this week to avoid the clash, but they could not be arranged with Japan Rugby.

“It’s an unfortunate outcome. Everybody involved has love and care for the women's programme,” he said.

Lendrum also defended NZ Rugby and encouraged the public to keep supporting the Black Ferns for their first home World Cup.

“Let’s keep it in perspective. Watching live or delayed, whichever way you go, it's not the end of the world,” Lendrum said.

“We’re lucky to have these problems in New Zealand.”

Asked about the schedule clash at the team hotel in Tutukaka this week, Black Ferns halfback Cocksedge politely said “that’s a silly question”.

ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT Sarah Hirini making a break for the Black Ferns against Scotland last Saturday.

Loose forward Hirini added: “If you're turning up to the game, then you can only watch the Black Ferns and watch the All Blacks replay later.”

The first half of the All Blacks’ test with Japan will finish at about the same time the Black Ferns kick off their quarterfinal in Northland.

The second half in Tokyo will also overlap with the opening 40 minutes of the Black Ferns’ knockout clash with Wales, a rematch of their pool encounter in week two when they won 56-12 at Waitākere Stadium.

Cocksedge, the most-capped Black Fern on 65 tests, echoed Hirini’s suggestion to watch the All Blacks on replay.

“At the end of day, we're playing some really good footy and have attracted an awesome crowd across the country and across the world,” Cocksedge said.

“We're hoping everyone gets in and supports us. We ask that from New Zealand and the world.

“There's been some good footy on display, and as Gossy [Hirini] said, watch the All Blacks on replay.”

Cocksedge and Hirini are two of their most experienced players and won the last 15s World Cup with the Black Ferns when they beat England 41-32 in the 2017 final in Belfast.

Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT More than 16,000 watched the Black Ferns beat Scotland 57-0 in Whangārei last Saturday.

Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke also addressed the schedule clash.

“If you're at home, you're probably going to have to make a decision which one to watch on delay,” he said

“We're conscious that we are trying to play an expansive, attractive game that's going to pull people to the women's game.

“That's what you're going to see if you pick us.”

The Black Ferns played their final match of pool play in Whangārei last Saturday and attracted a crowd of 16,571 for their 57-0 win over Scotland.

On the World Cup’s opening day, when the Black Ferns beat Australia 41-17, a world record crowd for women’s rugby of 34,235 was at Eden Park.

It was also a record crowd for a women’s sports event in New Zealand.