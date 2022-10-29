Rugby World Cup quarterfinal talking points: All signs point to NZ-France semi

Let’s not kid ourselves. There’s little to get excited about ahead of the World Cup quarterfinals, other than the fact it’s a week closer to this tournament finally heating up.

Indeed, bring on next week’s semifinal between the Black Ferns and France at Eden Park, a fixture which can essentially be locked in now. The same goes for an England-Canada semifinal.

That’s the reality in a tournament which started as a three-horse race and remains just that, one lacking parity and featuring a flawed format.

It’s far from the only World Cup littered with one-sided pool matches, but the fact the quarterfinals are mismatches should be a clear reminder that many countries have a long way to go in terms of improving the women’s game.

Check out what the Kiwi bookies are offering ahead of the opening round of sudden-death matches. It says it all.

The Black Ferns, England and France are essentially paying zilch to win, while Canada are $1.12 favourites to beat the USA for the second time in as many weeks.

In other words, if you like one-sided and predictable contests, featuring plenty of points, that’s great.

If you’re someone who would rather be on the edge of your seat, nibbling your fingernails and sweating over a tight contest, not so great.

Stuff Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon.

The return of the Black Ferns’ co-skipper

Good news for the top-seeded hosts – the return of dynamic loose forward Kennedy Simon.

Expect her to be injected into the Black Ferns’ match against Wales early in the second half, giving her roughly half an hour to show she’s past the leg injury which has limited her to 109 minutes of test rugby this season.

All going well, she’ll show head coach Wayne Smith she’s ready to return to the starting side for next week's semifinal.

Take nothing away from openside flanker Sarah Hirini – she was excellent against Scotland last week – but the Black Ferns could do with the extra punch Simon provides when it comes to dealing with heavyweights France and England.

Smith will also be watching his team’s scrum closely. After all, he was least impressed with that aspect of the Black Ferns’ performance when they hammered Wales 56-12 in pool play.

1 NEWS The Black Ferns coach was asked his opinion on other rugby matters ahead of his side's World Cup quarterfinal but the Professor wasn't overly fazed.

Will you be watching?

New Zealand Rugby’s latest blunder ensured there hasn’t been a heck of a lot of chat about the actual rugby this week.

Say what you will – and there’s no doubt NZR stuffed up – but the good news is people still have the choice to watch what they want. Nobody has been blocked from doing anything.

Some might tune into the first half of the All Blacks before switching to the Black Ferns. Others will watch one or the other, while some might opt for the two screens option.

Stat chat

Shout out to excellent openside flanker Alex Callender, the Welsh woman who has made a tournament-leading 62 tackles in three games.

Callender made a whopping 28 tackles alone in last week’s narrow defeat to Australia, and another 24 in Wales’ tight win against Scotland.

On the other side of the ball, Canadian hooker Emily Tuttosi leads all scorers (30 points) in a tournament which has featured 23 yellow cards and a red.

Speaking of Tuttosi and her fellow Canadians, if there’s one match that might be somewhat close, it’s their clash with the USA, a side they did beat 29-14 a week ago.

QUARTERFINAL FIXTURES

SATURDAY

All matches at Northland Events Centre, Whangārei

France v Italy

Kickoff: 4.30pm

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

TAB odds: France $1.02 Italy $11

New Zealand v Wales

Kickoff: 7.30pm

Referee: Aimiee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

TAB odds: New Zealand $1.01 Wales $31

SUNDAY

All matches at Waitākere Stadium, Auckland

England v Australia

Kickoff: 1.30pm

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand)

TAB odds: England $1.01 Australia $15

Canada v USA

Kickoff: 4.30pm

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

TAB odds: Canada $1.12 USA $5.50