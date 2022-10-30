Meet Phaidra Knight: Rugby hall of famer turned MMA fighter

Phaidra Knight with Bill Beaumont (R), chairman of World Rugby, and Agustin Pichot, (L) vice chairman of World Rugby after being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight literally kicks butt. The former USA flanker played in three World Cups, received All-World honours in the 2002 and 2006 iterations, and was named the USA player of the decade in 2010.

She was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2017 and is one of only 12 women to be recognised in that way. She will be joined by six more – including former Black Ferns captain Seiuli Fiao'o Fa'amausili – at a special ceremony next weekend during the Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Knight, who hails from Georgia, is now a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, a lawyer, and an advocate for women in sport alongside tennis great Billie Jean King.

She was in Aotearoa recently sharing her passion for sports leadership with the next generation and spent some one-on-one time with Zoë George.

Currently, in the entire Rugby Hall of Fame, there’s more All Blacks than women (from every nation). What do you make of that?

It’s really insane! But there are so many women that should be in the Hall of Fame. There's so many incredible rugby players around the globe that I played against … that haven't gotten the nod. And I think it has a lot to do with the people that are obviously making those decisions – there are fewer women.

I know (former Black Fern and Rugby Hall of Famer) Anna Richards had a big role in me being inducted into the Hall of Fame. The men don't know the female players, so you have to have representation in the room, you need equal numbers in representation. Otherwise, you're not going to have equality. The more women we can get into … decision-making roles, the more women we're going to have being elevated to receive that recognition.

We need to call on some of the male colleagues there, too. But … we just have to continue to put positive pressure on World Rugby to make more room at the table for women.

SPARK SPORT The USA earn their first win of the Rugby World Cup, beating Pool B rivals Japan in Whangarei.

What’s the best thing about rugby?

The camaraderie. The relationships formed. I haven't been to New Zealand since 2003. There are several people who I have made contact with … who I hadn't seen in several years. But we just picked up from where we left off last. That's a special thing about rugby. You can go anywhere in the world, and if you meet a rugby player … [they offer] a place to stay. You have a second home. That camaraderie, it's not just something that lasts while you play, it's something that's life long.

And now you’re an MMA fighter. That’s a change of pace!

Yeah! It's just you, you're the Lone Ranger, so the attention and the approach has to be different. When I played rugby I was fuelled by a lot of emotion. Whereas in MMA, although there's obviously emotion, I absolutely have to be fuelled by technique and precision. That's the difference between winning or getting knocked out. And being present every moment of a fight is a mandatory thing. Being able to be calculated and moving out of the “cone of death” is an absolute in MMA.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images Phaidra Knight played in three Rugby World Cups and was named USA player of the decade in 2010.

The “cone of death”?!

It’s a triangle. When I extend my arms if you’re within those boundaries, I can punch you…

OK, great. I’ll just take a step back!

(Laughs). The same goes for me. If I’m within your “cone of death”, you can hit me. And so the idea is to … make sure that there's enough distance, and that you're alert. If you throw a punch or a kick, or make some sort of advancement, that you immediately get out of that (space). You don't want your head to be in the same place that it was before you punched, because nine times out of 10, someone's going to punch you back.

I’m just going to keep moving around while I talk to you just in case! Back to the Rugby World Cup, team USA is here. It’s been a tough competition. What do you want to say to them?

USA, that’s my team. But what I’ve seen the last couple of years, England has a very strong hold. New Zealand has obviously traditionally been a powerhouse, but in their last meet up against England, it wasn't pretty (the last time the two sides met in 2021, the Black Ferns lost 56-15).

To team USA, you can do anything. All you need to do is channel the 1991 USA World Cup (winning) team. We’re (at) the anniversary of the death of Kathy Flores (former USA coach and member of the 1991 side). She was special to me, she was special to many people in the US and around the world. If you play with the passion that Kathy played with and that she coached with every single time she stepped on the pitch, USA could upset this thing. They could shake things up pretty well.

