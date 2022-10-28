Rugby World Cup: How to deal with the 'Black clash' and why fans are getting FOMO

*Honey Hireme-Smiler is a former Black Fern, Sky Sport commentator, and Stuff columnist for the Rugby World Cup

OPINION: Now it gets serious as the Black Ferns hit knockout footy at home. I’m loving the Whangārei atmosphere and it means a lot for the Ferns’ continued momentum that they’re back there for a Wales quarterfinal on Saturday.

Home crowd advantage has been huge and the scenes at Okara Park are creating a real sense of “I need to be there” amongst Kiwi fans in the north.

Safely through the Wales match (and let’s be honest I would expect nothing less than a significant winning margin) the Black Ferns will be back at Eden Park next weekend for shades of night one and a sellout crowd behind them.

Now for the big questions of the week, starting with the obvious:

*Could the clash between the Black Ferns’ biggest match to date and an All Blacks test been avoided?

Rugby fans are spoilt for choice. A year ago we were starved of any decent international rugby but now we have our two flagship teams clashing (the Black Ferns quarterfinal will kick off at about halftime in the All Blacks v Japan test).

For me it’s not about who we will be supporting, but more so how can we watch both games? My tip would be to get in early with a ticket to the Black Ferns on Saturday - this is a must-watch game and you can’t beat live footy in the sun, hot chips and ice cream in hand. The atmosphere for their last pool match against Scotland was amazing and people watching from their TV screens would have had major FOMO (fear of missing out).

And you can always run the dual screen set-up at home, or if you’re in the stands watch the All Blacks game from your phone. Gotta love technology!

1 NEWS Grace Brooker's dreams of playing a World Cup on home soil ended with her injury late last year but she's still finding ways to contribute to the Black Ferns' goals.

*What impact will Kennedy Simon’s return have on the Black Ferns?

Simon is the only player yet to take the field during the Ferns’ Rugby World Cup campaign. She has been working away quietly in the background to get her injury right which she sustained back in August against Australia in Christchurch.

She is one of the most diligent and determined athletes I know, and worked extremely hard to overcome some big injury challenges and make the World Cup team. When she takes the field off the bench on Saturday I feel sorry for opposition. Simon is quiet in nature and her demeanour is soft and caring - but she will be the one leading that charge in the defensive line and, believe me, if she is lining you up she hits like a freight train!

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Kennedy Simon of the Black Ferns carries some Wallaroos defenders with her in Christchurch.

*Wayne Smith is spoilt for choice with his back three contenders. Who are the top picks in jerseys 11, 14 and 15 against Wales?

Renee Holmes has been reliable at 15 and her kicking game is vital to Black Ferns and ticking over the scoreboard. She must be in the 23 heading into these finals weeks.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga and Renee Wickliffe showed the world that they are also huge threats to any team, and come finals time Wickliffe’s experience and composure mustn’t be overlooked. Then we add Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui to the mix, and Hazel Tubic who can cover fullback.

Right now Woodman’s form is exceptional so she solidifies the 14 jersey, and I’m glad Wayne Smith has given Tui another shot in the 15 jersey with Holmes on the bench as cover. Leti-I’iga needs more minutes and is the right choice again at No 11 for a back-three combo to make any opposition side nervous.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Ruby Tui races away for another Black Ferns try.

*A lot has been made of England’s rolling maul and how hard it is to stop. What can the other sides do to counter it?

England’s driving maul has proven to be their best attacking weapon as they continue to destroy most of their opponents. They have critiqued every facet of the lineout and driving maul to ensure it is one of their main strengths to break down defences and tick over the scoreboard.

I enjoy seeing a good solid driving maul, it’s a collective effort from the forwards and it takes a true team effort to execute it. How good is it to see hookers amongst the top tryscorers in the tournament?

Defending the maul is all about decisionmaking – having clarity in roles, nailing your timing and most importantly working as a collective. Defences need to be decisive in the moment on what tactic to implement to break down that drive.

Teams will come with two or three strategies on how they can disrupt England’s lineout but the key person is the leader who will make that call confidently and determinedly. Co-captain Simon, who will surely start in the semis and final safely through Saturday, is the key person to lead this for the hosts with France and England potentially looming in successive weeks.