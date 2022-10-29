Black Ferns player ratings: Theresa Fitzpatrick and Portia Woodman impress v Wales

Analysis: As expected, the Black Ferns cruised past Wales in a one-sided quarterfinal in the far north on Saturday night.

Wing Portia Woodman scored two of her team’s nine tries to help set up a tasty semifinal with France next weekend, when the World Cup hosts can expect a significantly sterner test.

Here are Stuff’s player ratings from their 55-3 pasting of Wales.

Ruby Tui: Hard to fault her performance outside not giving an early ball to Woodman on the counter in the first half. The ever electric fullback accounted for one of her team’s nine tries. 8

Portia Woodman: The new record holder for most tries (20) scored in World Cup history. The explosive wing, having scored twice to boost her tally to seven in this year’s tournament, only needed eight games to reach the mark. Blotted her copybook by spilling a pass with the line in sight, but in Woodman the Black Ferns have the most dangerous weapon in women’s rugby. 8.5

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Portia Woodman scored two of her team’s nine tries against Wales in their quarterfinal win.

Stacey Fluhler: Bounced back well after throwing an offload into touch early in the match. The elusive centre’s passing game is quality. Chalked up 79 metres and beat five defenders in her 63 minutes. 8

Theresa Fitzpatrick: Has quickly become one of the most important players in the backline. Her vision and awareness to delay a long pass to setup Woodman’s opener was class. 9

Ayesha Leti-L’iga: We still haven’t seen her best two matches into her return from injury, but the blockbusting wing showed glimpses of her ability to march through tackles during her 52 minutes. 7

Ruahei Demant: Scored a try and kicked five from seven off the tee to bag 15 of her side’s points. The skipper finished the night tied atop the tournament’s offloading charts with 12. 8

Kendra Cocksedge: Her smart kicking game – Cocksedge is the master at turning the opposition around with box kicks – was on show during her 57 minutes. Will be instrumental in next week’s semifinal. 7.5

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u: Not as prominent as last week, but perhaps doesn’t need to be when the Black Ferns’ backs are lighting it up. Still had 41 metres on seven carries and made eight tackles. 7.5

Sarah Hirini: Lovely backdoor pass in the leadup to her own first try, when she put her head down and bulldozed through a couple of defenders. Made nine tackles during a fine 51-minute shift. 8

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Kendra Cocksedge’s career has at least another week to run, after the Black Ferns advanced to next week’s semifinals.

Alana Bremner: Won’t score an easier try than the one she bagged in the 55nd min – good reward for the busy flanker, who was impressive on both sides of the ball. 7.5

Chelsea Bremner: Don’t give the front row all the credit for the Black Ferns’ scrum dominance. Bremner and Roos injected plenty of horsepower from the second row. 8

Maia Roos: A workhorse in the middle of the pack, Roos made a team-high 13 tackles. 8

Amy Rule: Took a Cocksedge ball on a hard angle to flop over the line for her first test try. One of the Black Ferns’ most damaging ball carriers every week. Scrummaged with venom. 8

Georgia Ponsonby: Remember when the Black Ferns’ lineout was a shambles last year? It wasn’t flawless on Saturday night, but it wasn’t far from it while the Canterbury rake was on the park. 7.5

Phillipa Love: Conceded an early penalty for angling in during a scrum, but was otherwise excellent for a well-performing pack. Nabbed a breakdown turnover early in the second half, but isn’t just a power player. Look no further than her ability to throw a crisp back-door ball. 8

Reserves

Luka Connor: Bagged a couple of meat pies in an impactful stint off the bench. 7.5

Krystal Murray: On for Love in the 47th min, Murray was instrumental in the Black Ferns' continuing their scrum dominance until the bitter end. 7.5

Santo Taumata: N/A

Joanah Ngan-Woo: N/A

Kennedy Simon: Most importantly, the co-captain got through 29 minutes unscathed in her return from injury. Now, to see if she gets thrown into the starting side. 7

Ariana Bayler: N/A

Hazel Tubic: N/A

Renee Holmes: N/A