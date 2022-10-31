Wallaroos coach calls for domestic overhaul after Rugby World Cup exit

England's pack proves too strong for Australia as they march into the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

The Wallaroos can challenge the top three teams in the world at the next World Cup but must start playing in tougher and longer provincial competitions, according to their coach Jay Tregonning.

Tregonning said more money was needed and would be welcome in Rugby Australia’s still amateur women’s 15s programme, but his players needed a better standard of competition to play in year-round to start to match the depth of the top-ranked England, New Zealand and France.

“Everyone wants to emulate what England has done over the past few years but the main thing for us is building a strong domestic competition to enable more players to be putting their hands up for selection at Test time,” Tregonning said.

“Super W has been outstanding but you saw after the test series in May that our players went back to club competitions that aren’t at the level we need them to be. Staging tough competitions throughout the calendar year is going to be important to the growth of the international team for sure.”

Tregonning was still digesting his side’s 41-5 quarter-final loss to England’s fully professional Red Roses on Sunday, a game that did not do justice to the abrasive, attacking brand of rugby Australia showcased in their trenchant progression through the pool stages in New Zealand.

Australia had already reached their squad goal of making the knockout rounds. Winning the match against the world’s top-ranked side was always going to be a tough ask for a group of women who had just three weeks together in the lead up to the tournament.

But the Wallaroos’ set piece work was not up to standard, and they managed just one good period on attack in a performance that was otherwise devoted to soaking up relentless pressure from England.

The Red Roses led 19-5 at halftime and added another three unanswered tries after the break to close out the match. Had centre Emily Scarratt’s place kicking been more accurate - she slotted just three from six conversions - the scoreline would have been uglier.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Grace Hamilton of Australia is tackled during the quarterfinal against England on Sunday.

“I’m a bit disappointed, there were definitely things we could have improved to make that game more competitive,” Tregonning said. “Obviously set piece accuracy was the main one, it put us under a lot of pressure, and also [captain Shannon Parry] getting sin-binned, we turned over too much ball from set piece.

“We knew what was coming and [assistant coaches Sione Fukofuka and Scott Fava] had identified some opportunities in attack and defence that we could have exploited. Sione was on the money there with that try [to Grace Hamilton].”

It is well-reported that the sixth-ranked Wallaroos remain an amateur side and played teams better funded than them in the group stages, including the Black Ferns, whose top players earn up to $130,000 per year.

Rugby Australia have announced they plan to professionalise the 15s programme by the next World Cup, to be held in England in 2025 and rumours are swirling that Super Rugby Pacific will have a women’s competition in place for next season.

It did not make the match-ups any easier for this crop of players, however. Centre Sharni Williams, who won Olympic and Commonwealth gold with the Aussie Sevens, said it was time the Wallaroos were put on an equal footing with their rivals.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Helena Rowland (obscured) and Lydia Thompson of England crash through the Australian defence the World Cup quarterfinal.

“We came into this the underdogs, and we’re still underdogs within rugby,” Williams said. “Let’s hope we can find some sponsors out there, find a bit of money and reward these girls for what they’re doing. We’re out there putting our bodies on the line for each other but mainly for Australia.”

It was the might of the English set pieces brought Australia’s World Cup run to a sodden end in New Zealand on Sunday.

The Red Roses - the first women’s Test side to turn professional in 2019 - ran in six tries to the Wallaroos’ one to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, where they will play Canada in the first semi-final at Eden Park next Saturday. France will play hosts New Zealand in the second semi-final.

Australia fought hard to make it out of the group stages, fighting back from an opening loss to the Black Ferns to beat Scotland and Wales to advance to the knockout rounds.

They dared to dream at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, hoping a fast start would help them build a buffer against the Red Roses, who were sitting on 28 straight wins coming into the match.

But the fundamental mismatch of the teams’ resourcing told in the end and was not helped with a torrential downpour turning the pitch into a slip-and-slide as the match kicked off.

The most capped England player of all time, Sarah Hunter, put England on the board with a pushover try in the eighth minute of her 138th Test.

Openside breakaway Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick, while No. 8 Abbie Ward and hooker Amy Cokayne added their own tries.