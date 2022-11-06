Women's Rugby World Cup? Myth busters, more like it

With only the final to come, the women’s Rugby World Cup has already smashed sporting myths about women repeated so loudly, for so long and so passionately in bars, across talkback radio and on social media.

People won’t pay to watch women’s rugby, blah, blah. Women’s rugby is boring, blah, blah; women shouldn’t even play rugby, as they are biologically unsuited to its rugged rigours.

But the fact is, people are paying to attend and watch RWC21 onscreen, the games have not been boring , and women’s rugby is on a rapid improvement trajectory.

Just as a rugby scoreboard indicates who won, tournament statistics show yellow and red cards to the naysayers.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Fans show their support for Portia Woodman against Australia.

Won’t watch live: Pool play attendances have soared compared to RWC 2017, rising from 17,516 in Ireland, to 66,367 downunder. Eden Park (capacity around 50,000) is expected to be packed for next Saturday’s final.

Won’t watch onscreen: On opening weekend Australia v New Zealand attracted an average audience of 600,000, five times the New Zealand audience for the RWC 2017 final against England. On day two, France v England had an average audience of 1.4 million viewers across those countries.

Won’t follow online: On the first weekend, RWC 2021 reached more than 50% of the total activity on digital for the entire 2017 Cup. Women moved from 30% of users in 2017 to almost 40%. Last Saturday, the Stuff live blog for Black Ferns v Wales had more viewers than the All Blacks equivalent, until the late Japanese comeback.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Black Fern Hazel Tubic kicks a conversion: goal kicking has improved massively since 2017.

Can’t play: Penalty goal kicking success in pool play increased from 18% in 2017, to 78% in 2022. Average winning margins reduced from 37 in 2017 to 26 this time, while the number of games won by fewer than 10 points rose from two to six.

But it’s boring: at RWC21 the ball has been in play an average of 35min 30sec per game, which is higher than the average for men’s tests. Admittedly, there could be those who prefer scrum resets, hooker-lineout jumper discussions, and kickers running down the clock before applying boot to ball.

Add in the flying poi, the singing, and the carnival nature of a tournament akin to a celebration of sport, it’s no surprise World Rugby head of women’s competitions Alison Hughes feels much good has occurred.

“We always say that, the World Cup that we're in is the best World Cup to date, and we would have failed as operations managers and as leaders in the sport, if it wasn't,” she says.

“I genuinely with my hand on my heart, I would say it has (changed the rugby world) for lots of reasons.

Supplied/Stuff Alison Hughes, World Rugby head of women’s competitions and RWC 2021 tournament director.

“We’re cutting into a generation of sports fans who wouldn't have grown up with women's rugby being part of that sporting mix. We've never really seen that before, to be honest.

“We're seeing more families come to this tournament than ever before. It's changed the world in that the playing standards are significantly better for this tournament than they've ever been.

“Goal kickers have gone away ... and sought the advice of the Dan Carters and the guys in England who are expert kickers, taking them aside `show me, teach me’.”

Gaps between the top- and lower-ranked teams are closing, more tests are being played between Cups, even with COVID disrupting the momentum, Hughes says. Five tests were played in the November 2016 international window, with 22 two years later.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Maori poi during New Zealand Black Ferns v Scotland.

Scotland won a qualifying tournament to reach the 12-strong New Zealand Cup, while four more teams will contest the 2025 RWC. The aim is 20.

“It's a cliche, but we are still riding the wave of the positivity of women's sport,” Hughes says.

Holding the RWC in rugby mad New Zealand has provided an extra edge.

“If I was a player would I want to come here and try and challenge New Zealand on their home soil. It's an amazing country to come to.

“You don't have to explain what rugby is. Teams have been met with open arms, but I would say the New Zealand public are fairly partisan as well.”

Waiheke Island has been central to RWC21 planning. Tournament director Michelle Hooper lives there, as does team services manager Delyth Morgan-Coghlan, and operations manager Kenzo Pannell.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rita Ora performs at Eden Park before the RWC kicked off with New Zealand v Australia.

Morgan-Coghlan saw the first women’s RWC in 1991, in Cardiff. She went on to play centre for Wales, eventually finding her way to Waiheke, where she works in event management and team building.

She is effusive in her praise of Hooper and her helpers. And excited about the final.

“Oh, it's massive. You can't get any bigger, can you?” she says of a full Eden Park.

“We're talking about the No 1 international rugby stadium in New Zealand. And the one we have memories of what it looked like in 2011 during the men's World Cup.

“We will fill it, but more than just fill it ... to create an event on and off the field that will stick in people's memories for a very, very long time.”

One of the lasting off field visuals, has been the twirling poi welded by spectators. It’s popular with fans, and those watching elsewhere, Morgan-Coghlan says.

GEORGE GARDNER Delyth Morgan-Coghlan: RWC final “will stick in people's memories for a very, very long time.”

“As soon as they're on the concourse, there are people going, `can I get a poi? Can I get a poi?

“It's just so incredible that we've been able to do that for New Zealanders, to give them a connection to the country that wasn't there before. But also to share that with the world.

“These images are going globally, saying ‘this is us, this is New Zealand, this is what we're all about’.

“I've worked in events for 25 years, in a variety of organisations and with some of the biggest corporate companies in the world, but I've never been a part of something that has done so many firsts in one go.”

And now the negative. With crowds and cameras, comes added pressure for players and referees. Every move scrutinised, every decision analysed and debated, curly questions at press conferences, recognition in the street, the risk of a passerby handing you your pedigree.

Female referees are entering the territory of South African Craig Joubert who ran from the field at the 2015 men’s RWC after awarding Australia a contentious penalty that eliminated Scotland in the quarterfinals.

WORLD RUGBY World Rugby referee development manager Alhambra Nievas.

World Rugby referee development manager Alhambra Nievas – a former IT engineer who whistled the women’s sevens final at the 2016 Rio Olympics – says referees always face the pressure of post-match reviews.

The first woman to referee a men’s international in Europe, Finland versus Norway in October 2017, she says female officials have put in hard work and professionalism, and the results are showing.

“Hardly anyone is talking about refereeing. Everyone is talking about rugby and the rules of the game. So this is quite important for us, and a good reflection on how we are improving, and playing our part in the game.

“People are following and watching women's rugby, and women’s sport in general, it is probably changing our culture and I think we are heading in the right direction, we are showing the little boys and girls that this sport is for anyone. This is important.”