Rugby World Cup semifinal talking points: Time to find out how good the Black Ferns really are

Black Ferns lock Joanah Ngan-Woo talks about what she brings to the team ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Surprise, surprise. The four teams tipped to make the semifinals when the tournament kicked off have done just that.

Now, things can finally get serious. Well, sort of.

Tournament favourites England are expected to be far too good for Canada in their semifinal, but the Black Ferns-France semifinal at Eden Park on Saturday night should be the match of the tournament to date.

Forget the endless one-sided games and easy-to-pick matches that have littered the tournament, this should rival England’s tense 13-7 win over France last month during pool play.

It will also tell us just how good the Black Ferns are, something difficult to gauge due to a lack of quality opposition since their disastrous northern tour last year.

Sure, they’ve rattled off 10 straight wins under head coach Wayne Smith, who has got them playing a flashy and entertaining brand of rugby.

There’s no doubt their fitness levels have improved, their offloading is excellent, and they possess an x-factor-laden backline, one capable of knifing defensive lines open.

However, questions remain regarding their ability to handle the physically imposing French and English, teams with forward oriented styles, European heavyweights which defend stoutly, and won’t offer the Black Ferns the quick ball they crave and need to execute their game plan.

Frederic Scheiber/@Inpho/Photosport Nine players who started in their big win over the Black Ferns last November will start for France at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Dry spell

It’s almost four years to the day since the Black Ferns beat France, who have rattled off four straight wins against the reigning world champions.

That includes their 38-13 and 29-7 wins on home soil last year, which followed England’s two comprehensive wins against the New Zealanders.

Much has changed since then, highlighted by Smith taking over a new-look coaching group, although it’s probably fair to say the Glenn Moore-coached Black Ferns would also have cruised into the semifinals.

Now, with Smith having long ago admitted the Black Ferns won’t attempt to take on the French and English up front – they’ll rather attempt to run them ragged with their attacking game – just how much ground they’ve made up is set to be unearthed.

That said, France haven’t been at their best ahead of the semifinal, mixing patchy form with moments of brilliance.

The good news for them is No 8 Romane Menager is back after missing their last two matches with a head knock, suffered against England.

Including Menager, nine players who started France’s 29-7 win against the Black Ferns last November will start at Eden Park.

Phil Walter/Getty Images England are overwhelming favourites to beat Canada and advance to the World Cup final.

Unhappy English

While the other semifinal hasn’t gained much traction this week, the top-ranked English made it clear they weren’t happy with accommodation arrangements, given they and opponents Canada are sharing an Auckland hotel.

While contact between rival players is understood to have been minimal, England raised concerns of spies derailing their knockout match.

As England forwards coach Louis Deacon said: “I just don’t think it’s particularly right that you’re playing a team in a knockout stage, and you’re sharing a hotel with them.”

Teams were made aware as early as January 2020 they could be forced to share accommodation, something the Black Ferns and France aren’t doing this week.

Regardless, England are raging favourites to knock over Canada and advance to the final.

Who they will face is the big question heading into the penultimate weekend of the World Cup.

SEMIFINAL FIXTURES

SATURDAY

Both games at Eden Park, Auckland

Canada v England

Kickoff: 4.30pm

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa)

TAB odds: England $1.03 Canada $10

New Zealand v France

Kickoff: 7.30pm

Referee: Joy Neville (Ireland)

TAB odds: New Zealand $1.33 France $3