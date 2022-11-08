The Black Ferns will win the Rugby World Cup: Pass it on

Here’s some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars. Go the Black Ferns! Pass It On!

Pssst! The Black Ferns are going to win the Rugby World Cup – pass it on!

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Underdog status be damned, with a packed Eden Park and Kiwis around Aotearoa behind them, we know our reigning, five-time world champions will come out firing on Saturday night.

We’re calling on all of you to give a toss (literally) about this final. And by taking part you could win cool Black Ferns merch!

There are no excuses – it’s not even compulsory to find a rugby ball for this challenge. Because this is New Zealand, and we have no shame in using whatever we have to hand to solve problems, all you have to do is grab a roll of toilet paper, a remote, a drink bottle, a human – anything you can safely throw – and a camera phone. Video yourself (or a bunch of you) receiving a pass in from your right and drilling it off to your left.

STUFF Join Stuff’s Pass It On challenge and win some sweet rugby merch.

Send us the video of your best pass and at the end of the week we’ll stitch them all together to make the world’s longest (probably) catch to prove the strength of our collective support.

Your video can be as simple or skilful as you can manage.

The best three Pass It On videos will win a brilliant Rugby World Cup merch pack including a backpack, flask, water bottle, poi, stress ball, socks, badges and more!

So tell your whānau, tell your workmates, tell your classmates, tell random people on the bus: we’re taking home the big trophy this weekend. Pass it on!

The details: