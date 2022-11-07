The Podium: Black Ferns need to overcome England's 'super strength' to lift Rugby World Cup

Wayne Smith and Simon Middleton are looking forward to Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at Eden Park

It’s going to be the battle of the northern versus southern style of rugby at the final of the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park on Saturday night. England is all about the maul while the Black Ferns play fast-paced running rugby.

The Black Ferns secured their spot in heart stopping fashion against France, and tournament favourites England just squeaked through against Canada on Saturday.

UK journalist Elgan Alderman – who is in New Zealand covering the Rugby World Cup for the Times – said England’s “super strength” is their driving maul, to the point where England head coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter have spent the Rugby World Cup defending their reliance on that tactic. It’s what to expect in the final, and it will be a tough challenge for the Ferns.

“New Zealand, they’ve got thrilling outside backs, some of their handling and attacking play has been majestic in this tournament. But up front it hasn’t been all perfect,” he said.

Stuff The Black Ferns will need to overcome England’s mauls if they want to lift the Rugby World Cup

“You think the balance of the final could come down to whether or not England can maul New Zealand upfront, or if New Zealand can get enough parity that their skill out wide – Portia Woodman, Rugby Tui – will have a big effect on the game.”

England have won 30 games in a row, some not so convincing, he said. The last time the two sides met, at the end of last year, the Ferns lost 56-15 and 43-12.

“Within those wins, it hasn’t been all 60-70 nil. It’s not like England have blown away everyone,” Alderman said.

“The big unknown is on Saturday… no one exactly knows what New Zealand is going to be like as it’s a different New Zealand who played [England] last year”.

He’s picking England for the victory with a three point margin over the five-time World Cup champion Black Ferns.

SPARK SPORT New Zealand beat France in a nailbiter at Eden Park to set up a Rugby World Cup final against England.

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said England have been “miles ahead” of his team, and the final will be another step up from the semifinal against France.

“Look, I don't really know what it [the final] will look like, [I’m] just proud to be in there and I know one thing about our girls, they've got heart, and will give it a crack,” he said.

“I've done a lot of work on England as all the coaches have. They're pretty frightening… they're so efficient in what they do.

“You know, it's easy to say don't give away scrums, don't give away penalties, don't give away lineouts because all three or two of them, scrums and lineouts, lead to the third, which is penalties. So, we're going to have to work out strategically how we're going to manage that.”

Eden Park is expected to be packed with more than 40,000 fans, setting records for attendance for a women’s sport event as organisers scramble to make more seats available.