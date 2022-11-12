Recap: Black Ferns vs England - Rugby World Cup final in Auckland

The Black Ferns face world No 1 England in Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park.

It will be the fifth time these teams have met in the women’s World Cup decider after previous clashes in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2017.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stacey Fluhler scoring for the Black Ferns against France.

The Black Ferns won all four and beat England 41-32 in the 2017 final in Belfast for their fifth world title.

England are chasing their third world title after triumphs in 1994 and 2014 and are favourites for the final after winning a record 30 successive matches since 2019.

What: Rugby World Cup final, Black Ferns v England

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Kick-off: Saturday, November 12 (live coverage on Stuff from 7pm)

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Stacey Fluhler, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman, Ruahei Demant (co-c), Kendra Cocksedge, Charmaine McMenamin, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Phillipa Love; Reserves: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Kennedy Simon (co-c), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

England: Ellie Kildunne, Lydia Thompson, Emily Scarratt, Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Leanne Infante, Sarah Hunter (c), Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews, Abbie Ward, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough; Reserves: Lark Davies, Maud Muir, Shaunagh Brown, Cath O’Donnell, Poppy Cleall, Sadia Kabeya, Claudia MacDonald, Tatyana Heard.

THE REFS

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Aurélie Groizeleau (France)

Television match official: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

THE ODDS

Black Ferns $2.45, England $1.50

THE WEATHER

Highs of 23C. Partly cloudy. Isolated showers, but more frequent in the afternoon with possible thunderstorms. Lows of 15C. Northwesterlies.

THE HISTORY

Played 29, Black Ferns 18 wins, England 10 wins, 1 draw.