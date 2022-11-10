How to make your own poi and show support for the Rugby World Cup wāhine

Follow this simple video tutorial to make your own poi.

Fans are set to twirl thousands of poi in support of the wāhine competing in the Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park on Saturday.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

As the Black Ferns face-off against England, Rugby World Cup organisers have called on supporters to make their own poi or pick up some poi as they enter the stadium on match day.

Poi are unique Māori taonga (treasure). The word ‘poi’ can refer to both the Māori performance art and the objects used during performance.

Originally poi were made from harakeke (flax) and raupō, however, poi can be made from a number of contemporary materials including wool, plastic and fabric.

Here's some inspiration to get the ball rolling… including some moves from genuine rugby stars.

Poi performances are traditionally done by wāhine, but are used in a wide range of settings and are common in kura (schools), where tamariki learn how to perform with poi.

Rugby World Cup organisers have partnered with poi experts to create videos explaining how to keep your poi performance tika (culturally correct), which you can view on their website.

Poi are taonga, so it’s important to treat yours with respect.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Fans are set to twirl thousands of poi in support of the wāhine competing in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday.

How to make your own poi

You will need:

Wool

A piece of fabric or plastic

Cotton wool

A tin can

A pair of scissors

Tape

Lawrence Smith/Stuff You can use multiple different coloured strands of wool to create the taura (cord) for your poi.

Instructions:

Measure and cut nine lengths of wool to be used for the taura (cord). For a longer poi, the lengths only need to stretch the length from your middle finger to your elbow and back. Use half of this length for a shorter poi.

If you want to have more than one colour in your taura, you can cut multiple different coloured lengths of wool.

To create the hukahuka (tassel), loosely wrap some wool around a tin can about 30 times. For a thicker or thinner hukahuka, you can wrap the wool more or less times.

Take the circle of wool you’ve created and make one cut through the side.

Thread your nine lengths of wool through the wool being used for your hukahuka, then place a heavy object on the tassel end of your poi.

Split your nine lengths of wool into three groups. Braid them together, leaving 10cm unbraided at the end.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff You can braid your wool into a four-strand braid, but for this tutorial we’ve kept it simple with a three-strand braid.

To make the upoko (head), shape the cotton wool into a ball roughly the size of your fist, and tie the loose ends of your taura around the wool.

Wrap a piece of fabric, or a reused piece of plastic, around the cotton wool, and secure it with a piece of tape.

Trim off any excess fabric or plastic, and wrap a piece of wool around the top of the taura a few times before tying it off in a knot.

Finish off your hukahuka by wrapping an extra piece of wool around the point where it connects to the taura, and trim the tassels to your preferred length.