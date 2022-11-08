Players' fault or the entire gameplan? Problems mount for Eddie Jones' England

ANALYSIS: By the time England’s players emerged from the Twickenham changing rooms to meet reporters, their party line had been established. It was this: that “silly” individual errors had caused their collapse against Argentina, with avoidable penalties particularly crippling.

This was true, of course. While typically tenacious and defensively stubborn, the Pumas will surely improve as soon as this coming weekend’s encounter against Wales. And yet, they had enough for a historic victory because England handed them so much. But there was another part to the post-match message that the hosts wanted to convey.

According to them, the overarching gameplan was not at fault. When asked how England could avoid these lapses of discipline, Maro Itoje suggested that it was a matter of faith.

“I think it’s trusting the system, pulling close together as opposed to going off on our own individual course,” said the Saracen. “It really isn’t rocket science,” added Itoje. “Rugby isn’t rocket science.”

Perhaps not, but there was an element of rigid theory about the England lineup. Itoje is a good place to start. He had been moved to blindside flanker, in the absence of Courtney Lawes. Alex Coles was blooded at lock so there would be three lineout jumpers: a staple of England teams since the last World Cup. Afterwards, Eddie Jones explained why Jack Willis only saw five minutes from the bench.

“[Tom] Curry was doing pretty well,” replied the England head coach. “We see him [Willis] as an out-and-out seven. It’s difficult to play Jack at six at this stage because we need the lineout ability, so it was a decision to either keep Curry on or bring Willis on.”

David Rogers/Getty Images Eddie Jones put on a brave face after England’s surprise 30-29 loss to Argentina at Twickenham.

England did lean on the lineout platform to muscle upfield with their maul. And, ironically, the attack that led to Santiago Carreras’ try began with an incisive strike-move from the men in black. Owen Farrell took the ball at first-receiver, with Joe Cokanasiga beginning on the blindside wing before circling around to arrive on his captain’s right shoulder.

Meanwhile, Manu Tuilagi cut a hard angle and Marcus Smith faded out the back. With Argentina defenders worried about Tuilagi, Farrell could launch Cokanasiga, who buffeted Pablo Matera out of the way and surged through the middle. Then the Pumas regrouped, sending England back over the 22. Eventually, Argentina scored themselves.

Were a few drives and that strike-move enough to justify shifting Itoje to blindside flanker? Of course, England showed some flexibility with their back-row strategy in 2019, uniting Curry and Sam Underhill. Steve Borthwick’s lineout nous must have been a major factor.

Willis was not the only one to collect splinters. Joe Heyes replaced Kyle Sinckler in the 74th minute, while Jack Singleton and Dave Ribbans remained unused. If the idea of picking six forwards on the bench is to keep energy high, England did not tap into that potential.

Elsewhere, the desire to see Smith, Farrell and Tuilagi together caused Jones to deploy that combination after less than a handful of on-field training sessions. There was always a sense that fingers were crossed in the hope of this midfield clicking.

David Rogers/Getty Images England have plenty of work to do ahead of their Twickenham showdown with a resurgent All Blacks.

Jones is also between a rock and a hard place with his wing selection. He admitted that Jonny May could add more pace, so who does he drop? Joe Cokanasiga scored a try and supplied bright moments, yet Jack Nowell is his vice-captain. Tommy Freeman and Max Malins are two more options besides May.

Just as they had done during the first test against Australia four months previously, England often seemed to be overthinking. They looked overloaded with information about how their system should be working. Back in July, Jack van Poortvliet arrived from the bench to score a try in Perth. He did so again on Sunday. The 21-year-old’s snipe was unscripted. He simply saw the opportunity and seized it.

England largely kept Argentina’s dangerous jackallers out of the game, surrendering only a single ruck. Supporters will be sick of hearing it, but they breached the opposition 22 enough to indicate that some areas of their attack worked well. No gameplan can cater for Billy Vunipola, usually secure and skilful, spilling four balls, or for mindless penalties such as Luke Cowan-Dickie’s late tackle on Eduardo Bello in the 62nd minute. Undeniably, though, aspects of the line-up did not help matters.

A phlegmatic Itoje offered up a truism to sum up England’s plight. “Whenever you lose and whenever you win, nothing is all bad or all good,” he said. “It’s always somewhere in the middle.”

The implication from Jones and his players has been that individual errors are easier to solve than deep-rooted structural issues. Either way, England must find the right blend of spontaneity and adherence to the system, with selection for a meeting with Japan now fascinating.